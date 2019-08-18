Latest News Editor's Choice


Matobo clinic projects successful

by Staff Reporter
18 Aug 2019
THE initiative to rope in diasporans to play a key role in developing their areas of origin is paying off in Matobo District, Matabeleland South with major projects especially in the health sector being implemented.

In an interview, Member of Parliament for Matobo North Edgar Moyo said the initiative has been successful as evidenced by the push to have a clinic in every ward in the area.

"The initiative of having a clinic in each ward has been successful, with one clinic almost complete in Slozwe, it is left with the nurses' house. In Halale they have dug the foundation and bought some of the materials needed including adequate bricks which they make themselves, In Manyane Ward 13, the clinic is at foundation level with most of the material needed there while at Sontala building is at foundation level," he said.

Moyo said more people must be involved in the initiatives to plough back into their community.

"We are calling upon the Government, non-governmental organisations and the diasporas to come in and help build these clinics in order to make health services accessible for everyone," he said.

He said diaspora groups that have been formed to spearhead the projects have been very active and helpful.

"I have helped people form groups of diasporans coming from those specific areas so that they can work hand in hand with the villagers in order to build these clinics," he said.

Meanwhile, Matobo District, has in the past year managed to register five satellite schools which are expected to start operating as examination centres this year. Moyo said the district is also working on a number of roads together with District Development Fund.

"Quite a lot is happening but we are constrained financially so we are asking the Government and NGOs to complement efforts of the local people especially the major project that is Bulawayo-Maphisa highway," he said.

Source - SundayNews

