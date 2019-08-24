News / Health
PHOTOS: Harare hospital introduces state of the art facilities
2 mins ago | Views
A Harare private hospital has opened state of the art recovery rooms designed in line with international standards.
The Milton Park Medical Centre revealed that it was now ready to accept patients.
The hospital has also installed state of the art machinery to provide services that have in the past been sought outside the country.
Below are pictures of the hospital:
