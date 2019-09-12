Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Health

ZACC exposes nurse recruitment corruption

by Staff Reporter
12 Sep 2019 at 08:21hrs | Views
Staff at one of the major hospitals in the country are in the habit of allocating nurse training vacancies to their relatives and then go on to invite members of the public for interviews for the already taken-up posts, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has discovered.  

Although he did not name the hospital, Zacc spokesperson Mr John Makamure said the corrupt behaviour was unearthed by a systems audit and compliance review of Government ministries, departments and State entities the anti-graft body carried out.

He said Zacc was also auditing other entities, including the Presidential and National Scholarship Fund and the National Pharmaceutical Company (NatPharm).

The commission has since completed similar compliance checks on the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec), Cyclone Idai donations and five major hospitals where it identified "alarming levels of bribery" in nurse recruitment, said Mr Makamure.

"We carried out Systems Review exercises in five of the six central hospitals in Zimbabwe on the recruitment and selection of trainee registered nurses," he said.  

"Our findings were quite alarming; there was rampant bribery for one to enrol as a trainee nurse. Some authorities made brisk business on unsuspecting poor candidates. One hospital has internal policies that benefit staff dependents while the public is cheated to apply and attend interviews."  Mr Makamure said recommendations had been made on action to be taken.

He said Zimsec had been blamed for rampant exam leakages and cheating through mediums like social media. "We recommend that Zimsec should enhance security of examination material throughout all stages of question paper development," said Mr Makamure.

"There is need to do physical checks on every person who participates in the development and distribution of question papers to ensure they don't possess spy gadgets.  

"Zimsec was encouraged to use the grade-maker machine for all subjects. This machine can assemble a question paper without the involvement of several employees around it. Zacc is glad to note that after our systems review, the June 2019 examinations had no reports of malpractice."  

On Cyclone Idai, Mr Makamure said Zacc noted that donated goods were fleeced by those who had been entrusted to take custody.

"Zacc carried out a compliance check on the management of Cyclone Idai donations in Chimanimani," he said.  "It is sad to note that those we normally trust were found to be abusing the donations and to date more than 10 people are appearing in court on corruption and theft charges."  

Mr Makamure said Zacc was checking on compliance issues at Natpharm given rampant reports of impropriety and findings would be made public once completed.

"A Zacc team is analysing systems and processes at the Presidential and National Scholarship Department," he said.

"The public will be apprised of the findings very soon when we complete the exercise."  

Mr Makamure said Zacc will conduct a stakeholders workshop tomorrow to receive input from stakeholders while it will pitch up a tent in Kadoma next week during a roadshow.

"As part of our efforts to accelerate corruption prevention, Zacc has embarked on a systems and compliance review of public entities in order to strengthen corporate governance," he said.  

Mr Makamure said most of the corruption in public entities  emanated from poor corporate governance.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Chrobicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa congratulates Chamisa's MDC

3 hrs ago | 3690 Views

Fight over Zpra properties gets ugly

7 hrs ago | 2507 Views

Robert Mugabe: Rule by the whip

7 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Doctors strike calls for urgent attention

7 hrs ago | 997 Views

City women face sex abuse in Zupco buses

7 hrs ago | 3256 Views

Mnangagwa offers no apology for the coup on Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 4033 Views

Striking doctors dig in

7 hrs ago | 972 Views

Jealous hubby kills neighbour

7 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Mnangagwa's police refuse to charge Mutodi with hate crimes

7 hrs ago | 578 Views

'Mugabe was unrepentant'

7 hrs ago | 373 Views

Inside the fight over Robert Mugabe's body

7 hrs ago | 996 Views

Robert Mugabe: Lessons to be learnt

7 hrs ago | 281 Views

Stop mourning Mugabe, family says

7 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Cop jailed for shooting suspect

7 hrs ago | 422 Views

Did Mugabe propose to marry Barack Obama?

7 hrs ago | 602 Views

The other side of Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 438 Views

Gukurahundi victims react to Mugabe death

7 hrs ago | 440 Views

Graca Machel: Appreciate Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

The installation of the Lozwi King at Emawabeni

7 hrs ago | 363 Views

Bulawayo City Council workers demand housing stands

7 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mugabe: The socio-genesis, posterity of Pan-Africanism

7 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe stuck with expired medical drugs, says committee

7 hrs ago | 89 Views

'18 people living in one room'

7 hrs ago | 280 Views

Concern over sharp increase in armed robbery cases

7 hrs ago | 127 Views

College charges extra on EcoCash

7 hrs ago | 134 Views

Sables beat Zambia, win Victoria Cup

7 hrs ago | 69 Views

ZB Bank introduces WhatsApp banking

7 hrs ago | 176 Views

Can Bosso stand Colliery heat?

7 hrs ago | 68 Views

The 'Zimbabwean' mogul in SA police's crosshairs

7 hrs ago | 1770 Views

Zesa, BCC agree on compensation for power station use

7 hrs ago | 180 Views

Grace Mugabe praised

7 hrs ago | 383 Views

'Foreigners can now invest in Zimbabwe's restricted sectors'

7 hrs ago | 271 Views

South Africans need a history lesson

7 hrs ago | 178 Views

'The West is upset about Zimbabwean land'

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

Final salute for Robert Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 103 Views

A too-comfortable end for Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

G40's ahistorical narrative

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

Crafty Bob is not just history but our history

7 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe nears SA industry loans deal

8 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mugabe funeral programme shifts to Zvimba

8 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zinara looters put on notice

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

Ramaphosa apologises for xenophobia

8 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mugabe died a sad man

8 hrs ago | 544 Views

Zimbabwe's success inevitable, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mugabe's body to be kept in Zvimba?

15 hrs ago | 5669 Views

PHOTO: Mphoko attends Mugabe's funeral

16 hrs ago | 4356 Views

Is grieving Grace behind Mugabe funeral plans drama?

16 hrs ago | 4779 Views

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

16 hrs ago | 1632 Views

ZPC Kariba, Dynamos share spoils as Chicken Inn lose

19 hrs ago | 773 Views

Xenophobia in Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF and Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 2184 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days