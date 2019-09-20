The Avenues Clinic run for a cause fulfills its mandate

News / Health

by Agencies

The Avenues Clinic today the 20th of September 2019, donated yet again an assortment of hospital equipment and maternal health consumables at Rujeko Polyclinic. The hospital handed over the equipment at an event held at Rujeko Polyclinic in Dzivarasekwa. According to the Corporate Affairs Officer Mrs Shereni in her speech, the donation is a culmination of the maternal health drive which the hospital embarked on, beginning of the year following up to the "The Avenues Clinic Run for A Cause" which they conducted in May. "As a leading healthcare service provider offering maternal health to the society, The Avenues Clinic is well placed to step forward and bring awareness, focus and sponsorship towards the improvement of maternal health".Receiving the donation on behalf of Dr Chonzi, the Harare City council health Director who was instrumental in directing the donation to Rujeko Polyclinic, was the Head of Epidemiology and disease control for the Harare City council, Dr Masunda. The doctor applauded the hospital for their thoughtfulness and the exemplary efforts towards public, private partnerships. He confirmed that Rujeko Polyclinic is significantly under resourced given the maternity patient cases the clinic deals with that average upto 250 deliveries each month. The clinic used to be an old farmhouse which was converted into a clinic with no structural adjustments done to cater for the new setup.The donation by The Avenues Clinic included 2x Delivery Beds,8x Cot beds, 1x complete unit Gas stove, Maternity pads, Cotton wool, Curtains ,1x Heater and a big wall clock to record times of birth. During a tour of the facilities one of the Matrons indicated that the facility will benefit greatly from the donation because they did not have a single cot bed for post-natal mothers. The mother and the newborn would have to share the hospital bed with their newborn child, a situation which is not encouraged for the safety of the new born. The Avenues Clinic last month donated hospital equipment to Chipinge district hospital in an effort to better equip the facility which saw patient numbers soaring after the devasting effects of Cyclone Idai destroyed other health facilities in the Chimanimani area.I would like to start by thanking you for receiving us well and awarding us this opportunity to come within your community and do the best we can in assisting on improving maternal health.As The Avenues Clinic we noted that, Maternal health in Zimbabwe continues to be a major concern. According to 2018 statistics released by the United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA), over 2 400 women die while giving birth every year and yet 80% of these deaths can be prevented. As a healthcare service provider within the field of health and offering maternal health to the society, The Avenues Clinic is well placed to step forward and bring awareness, focus and sponsorship towards the improvement of maternal health, through a run.We then decided to come up with an activity that will bring attention to this cause and at the same time raise funds that could assist those in need and that is how The Avenues Clinic Run for a cause was birthed.We sourced for support from various organisation and we happy that we got great support and responses from sponsors like, Nyaradzo Funeral services, Marsh Insurance Brokers Zimbabwe, Nedbank Zimbabwe, Doves Funeral services, Fidelity Medical Aid Society and Nestar Ambualances. We conducted our Run on the 5th of May which by the way had an overwhelming turnout. The Harare community came out in their numbers to support this cause. All the funds that were collected from the runners were then channelled towards assisting a facility that we would identify with their needs. We then approached the city fathers through the office of the Health Services director to assist us in identifying a place which needed this assistance that is when we were directed to Rujeko polyclinic. We have interacted with the clinic before to understand their needs so as to donate items that would change the mothers, babies and even the nursing team's experience as they carryout their duties.Today we are here with an assortment of essential needs which we believe will go a long way.I thank you