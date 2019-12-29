Health minister applauds volunteer nurses

News / Health

by Staff Reporter

Government has applauded the Zimbabwe Young Nurses' Association for volunteering to work at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals during the festive season.Speaking during a tour of the hospital yesterday, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo said he was impressed by the gesture shown by the student nurses."We have been informed about Zimbabwe Young Nurses' Association, who have volunteered to work at the hospital during this festive season," Dr Moyo said."I think it's a good initiative. We are grateful that they came to give assistance because we will always need additional personnel, especially the nurses, because already we are short-staffed. The establishment is low and we want to improve our establishment."Minister Moyo said Government was going to grant those who had volunteered to work at the hospital first preference when hiring nurses."I'm also happy to note that they have come forward instead of just sitting at home and not utilising their skills which they spent so many years acquiring at school," he said."I have said to the Health Services Board, since Cabinet and Treasury approved 700 nursing posts, we must give first preference to these nurses who volunteered their services so their list will be given top priority among those who are going to be engaged."Already, we had requested for more nurses, so we are just finalising the paperwork."One of the volunteer student nurses, Mr Dumisani Majongwe, said they had decided to work during the festive season because most nurses were on holiday."We wanted to cover that gap and give a helping hand during the festive season," he said. Meanwhile, the chief executive of Sally Mugabe Hospital (formerly Harare Hospital), Dr Tinashe Dhobbie, said all doctors were back at work."We are anticipating the opening of our outpatients' department after the holidays but we are thankful that the doctors have heeded the call by His Excellency President Mnangagwa. "We are not turning away any patients; we are admitting all those who need to be admitted to our hospital," said Dr Dhobbie.Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals clinical director Dr Aspect Maunganidze said services were back to normal at the hospital."All our junior doctors are back at work and service delivery is back to normal. As the year starts, we are planning on attending to more patients," Dr Maunganidze said.