Cimas Launches Information Campaign

by Edward Makuzva
14 secs ago
CIMAS Medical Aid Society on Thursday has launched an information campaign, dubbed "Secure With Us", to correct misconceptions about medical aid societies and increase awareness of the services it offers and the steps it has taken to add value to them.

Addressing media in the capital, CIMAS Managing director Martin Mushambadope added that, Cimas has a wide range of medical aid packages but is rationalizing them with effect from  1 February , doing away with three packages and grouping the remaining ones into three categories, namely International, Comprehensive and Standard packages.  

Mushambadope said there are three International packages, namely Health guard Deluxe, Health guard Essential and Health guard Classic, all of them being provided by Health guard International, the Mauritius- domiciled Cimas international subsidiary.

He added they are United States dollar denominated packages, with both contributions and benefits payable in United States Dollars.

"The three comprehensive packages are Private Hospital Plus, Medexec and Prime. The contributions for these packages are ZWL denominated and will track medical inflation and fund performance monthly. It is expected this will result in little or no shortfalls for most healthcare services covered by these packages.

"The Standard packages will be Basicare, which limits benefits to public and mission health institutions and Cimas clinics, iCare, which is a package for individuals and Private Hospitals. Shortfalls are likely to continue with these packages, except at Cimas facilities and these are also ZWL denominated.

"Cimas has come to an agreement with a network of health service providers, such as some pharmacies, hospitals, doctors and specialists to provide services with little or no shortfall for Cimas members, depending on their packages. It has given this network the name the Bluezone Network", Mushambadope explained.

Mushambadope highlighted that, their members regardless of their package, do not have to pay anything for consultations at these clinics or for medicines purchased from their pharmacies.

Speaking on the same occasion, Cimas Chief Marketing Officer Rufaro Masunda said the launch of the new campaign will create a better understanding of how Cimas Medical Aid Society operate, the challenges we face in the current difficult economic environment.

Masunda said there have been a lot of misconceptions with regards to medical aid societies, particularly at the present time when healthcare costs have been escalating and medical aid societies, unwilling to burden their members with heavy increases in subscriptions.

" As we begin this year we decided to begin a campaign to correct some of those misconceptions and to promote a greater awareness of the services we offer  and why we offer them and to explain the newly structured medical aid packages that Cimas is offering as from next month", Masunda added.

She said the health sector; both public and private has faced numerous challenges, centered chiefly on the rising cost of healthcare resources and services

Source - Edward Makuzva

