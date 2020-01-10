Clinics experienced depletion in medication

News / Health

by Stephen Jakes

Bulawayo council clinics recently experienced depletion of medication much to the concerns of the Councillors and the citizens.This is revealed in the latest council minutes."The matter was considered and Councillors were concerned about medication stocks at Council Clinics. Patients did not receive adequate medication," reads the minutes."Of late there was a chicken pox like disease which was affecting teenagers. Magwegwe clinic covered a wider area. Most patients had returned home without medication."In response the Director of Health Services Dictor Khumalo explained that the symptoms of the disease like chicken pox was severe with age.