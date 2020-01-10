PSI hands back Lobengula Clinic to BCC

News / Health

by Stephen Jakes

Population Services International recently handed back the Lobengula Clinic to the Bulawayo City Council to renew the Voluntary Male Medical Circumcision (VMMC) services and other services needed by the residents.This is revealed in the latest council minutes."The Director of Health Services reported that Council on 7 December 2011 had resolved to lease out Lobengula Clinic to Population Services International Zimbabwe (PSI) at the usual principal conditions of lease applicable to Council properties," the minutes read."Following numerous pleas from the Lobengula Community and the desire by Council to resume comprehensive primary healthcare, Population Services International Zimbabwe had committed not to renew their lease for the clinic with Council and would handing over the facility back to Council by the 1st of January 2020."The minutes state that the department was making administrative preparations in earnest for the takeover and running of the clinic with Voluntary Male Medical Circumcision (VMMC) being done like in other clinics."It was envisaged that the handover would go a long way as residents would have easy access to primary health care services. The Committee considered the matter and the Director of Health Services explained that Lobengula Clinic had been leased out to Population Services International Zimbabwe (PSI)," reads the minutes."The Clinic was now being handed over to Council. The Voluntary male medical circumcision (VMMC) would continue to be offered while the clinic would open for other services as well. Staff issues were being looked into accordingly. Engagements were being done to have the Population Services International Zimbabwe Staff assisting Council Staff with other duties."The minutes states that the opening of Lobengula Clinic to other activities would lessen pressure on the surrounding clinics.