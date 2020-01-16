Hospital struggles with dead bodies

News / Health

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Concession District hospital is facing a dilemma in taking care of the deceased due to large numbers of unclaimed and unidentified bodies at the hospital.

Rachel Sosera District Medical officer confirmed that they are facing difficulties in identity of the present bodies in their mortuary."We can not afford to accommodate deceased persons specifically those that die not being admitted at the hospital.Moreso, we don't have facilities for post mortem so we end up referring to Parerenyatwa hospital, "she confirmed.It is suspected that the large number of unknown bodies are the popular machete gangs "Mashurugwi" who infested Mazowe and the totality of the district.