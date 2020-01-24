Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Health

Zimbabwe on high alert for coronavirus

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Health authorities have swiftly moved to limit possible ways the deadly coronavirus originating from China can get into the country by increasing screening and monitoring of possible threats at all points of entry.

The Chinese city of Wuhan is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, where 81 deaths have been confirmed, 3 000 cases reported, of which 400 are critical, while cases have been reported in 10 other countries, including Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Speaking during a tour of screening and control facilities at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare yesterday, Health minister Obadiah Moyo said they were doing everything possible and were on high alert to make sure the virus does not find its way into the country.

"If the virus is to come to Zimbabwe, we have to catch it at the ports of entry. Screening points have been set up at all major ports of entry. Every aspect of the system is highly functional and this is not a condition from within, so it should be easier to deal with," he said.

Moyo said an arrangement had been made to contain suspected carriers of the virus until they are cleared.

"If one is confirmed to be having symptoms of the virus as they come into the country, they will be taken for care at the PSMAS Clinic, which is just across the road (at the airport). If they test positive, they will be ferried to Wilkins Hospital, which we have set up as an isolation centre," he said.

"Our staff at the two major referral centres need to be trained to deal with the situation in case an outbreak takes place. For now, we keep our fingers crossed. We hope people coming in are safe and if they are not, we follow up on them for at least 21 days."

Moyo said government was treating the matter as a security threat while they will depend on, Kaletra, an antiretroviral, which has been taken as an emergency drug to treat the virus.

"We, however, need to stock-up more on medicine which is recommended to fight the virus, even though we have supply of Kaletra already in the country," he said.

Zimbabwe has been found wanting in terms of disaster preparedness, with past cholera outbreaks and the 2019 Cyclone Idai serving as proof of the deficiency in alertness.

Source - NewsDay

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Teachers should not use school children to push their demands'

38 mins ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwean couple arrested for killing, burning girl (10) in Namibia

58 mins ago | 347 Views

Farewell to Lovemore Matombo - A hero par excellence!

1 hr ago | 412 Views

Government, workers agree to salary deal

1 hr ago | 684 Views

AWOL Highlanders players face sanctions

1 hr ago | 218 Views

There is a cause for which you should fight

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Machete violence organised and premeditated, says High Court judge

1 hr ago | 449 Views

'We Are Going To Overthrow Him Before 2023, That Is Not A Joke'

1 hr ago | 293 Views

Albert Nyathi in climate change programme tour

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa showed wisdom in transforming the party to become user friendly

11 hrs ago | 2755 Views

Fastjet finalising talks to sell its Zimbabwe business

13 hrs ago | 1838 Views

Job Sikhala dumps lawyer

13 hrs ago | 2464 Views

Fillup Masvingo High Court demo flops

13 hrs ago | 1816 Views

Mnangagwa quakes over US$1bn democracy war chest

13 hrs ago | 2654 Views

Beitbridge mulls solar farm project

13 hrs ago | 661 Views

Mnangagwa's ministers stalling development'

13 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Cash barons feel the heat

13 hrs ago | 2176 Views

'Machete gangs created to tarnish Mnangagwa'

13 hrs ago | 539 Views

Civil servants, youths to benefit from 1 300 stands

13 hrs ago | 500 Views

Zimbabwe doctors fellowship oversubscribed

13 hrs ago | 347 Views

Chamisa taunts Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Zanu-PF charms MDC Alliance losing candidates

13 hrs ago | 618 Views

Hwindi soldiers embarrass Army

13 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Security guard shoots gold panners

13 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to borrow money without Parly approval

13 hrs ago | 321 Views

Zimbabwe needs a reset

13 hrs ago | 165 Views

1 621 gold panners arrested

13 hrs ago | 138 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt to blame for food shortages'

13 hrs ago | 184 Views

Local actress in Aussie movie

13 hrs ago | 212 Views

Nurses to ambush government

13 hrs ago | 451 Views

Mthuli Ncube scorned

13 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Williams century puts Zimbabwe on top

13 hrs ago | 149 Views

Gunmen kill 13 people in central Nigeria

13 hrs ago | 83 Views

Musorowegomo Mukosi arrested over violence

13 hrs ago | 624 Views

Mnangagwa powerless to stop Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 2327 Views

Ginimbi flaunts new Ferrari

13 hrs ago | 754 Views

Zimra official arrested for import duty fraud

13 hrs ago | 405 Views

Zanu-PF councillor drags wife to court

13 hrs ago | 200 Views

Delay trips to Coronavirus epicentre - Minister of Health

13 hrs ago | 218 Views

Zimbabwe basketball in shambles

13 hrs ago | 89 Views

'A life well lived' - Chamisa mourns Kobe Bryant

16 hrs ago | 880 Views

Sikhala's court case moved to next week

19 hrs ago | 723 Views

No sympathy for Saviour Kasukuwere after farm seizure

19 hrs ago | 4891 Views

Zimbabwe: Supreme Court debt judgment is theft by conversion

20 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Does CBD cream works immediately on joint pain?

21 hrs ago | 965 Views

WATCH: Detained Zimbabweans suffer in SA detention centre

21 hrs ago | 4341 Views

Mpilo Central Hospital completes special radiotherapy battery room

21 hrs ago | 791 Views

Harare council needs $45 million each month for water chemicals

22 hrs ago | 433 Views

ZIFA to attend continental symposium in Morocco

23 hrs ago | 354 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days