Statistics show that cancer is the major killer - BCC

Bulawayo City Council has revealed that statistics show that cancer is the major killer disease in the city and across the country.This is revealed in the council's latest minutes."The Assistant Director of Health Services advised that statistics showed that cancer was the major killer (Cervical, Lung Aesophogus Cancer). BCC clinics namely EF Watson, Mpopoma, Nkulumane and Luveve provided Cervical Cancer/ Viac Services," read the minutes."Cancer at an early stage could be dealt with at the clinics. Advanced stages were transferred to Mpilo. Cervical cancer was high risk on sexually active women and young girls. Men transmitted the cancer to women through intercourse."The Town Clerk Christopher Dube advised that the case of Cervical Cancer was very serious and should be handled accordingly."Residents through Councillors be educated about the dangers of Cervical Cancer," read the minutes.