Awareness on prevention of Novel Coronavirus

While health organisations around the world are fighting the spread of the coronavirus, we would advise you to take note of the basic facts surrounding this new virus. As a Momentum Medical Scheme member, you can call a doctor for free via Hello Doctor, to discuss your symptoms or get more information about any specific questions you may have.

Where and when did it all begin?

On 31 December 2019, China alerted the World Health Organisation of several patients with flu-like symptoms in a city called Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province. Initial assessments of these patients ruled out "known" flu-like viruses including bird flu, seasonal flu, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

Once these initial patients were assessed, they were placed into quarantine. The suspected source of the outbreak was identified as a busy seafood market in the city the following day. A few days later Chinese authorities identified the virus, called coronavirus, part of a family of viruses including the common cold, SARS and MERS. The new virus was named 2019-nCoV.

Spreading like wildfire

Globally as of 11 February 2020, 43 101 cases have been detected with over 1018 deaths across 22 countries. The World Health Organisation has now declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

What is a coronavirus?

Coronaviruses were first discovered in the 1960s and their name comes from their crown or halo-like shape. Their danger lies in their ability to adapt. This means they can easily spread between and infect different species. While some coronaviruses can cause the common cold, others can develop into more serious illnesses that lead to difficulty breathing, pneumonia and death.

Where did it come from?

Scientists have confirmed that the coronavirus, like around 70% of new human pathogens, was transmitted from an animal. But they are still investigating exactly what this creature might be.

What are the symptoms?

Patients who have contracted the virus have experienced fever, shortness of breath and coughing. The virus can also cause bronchitis and pneumonia, an infection that inflames the air sacs in the lungs and can cause them to fill with fluid.

Who is at risk?

Those most at risk of contracting the coronavirus include those with cardiopulmonary disease, people with weakened immune systems, infants, and older adults.

Protecting yourself and others

There is currently no known treatment for coronavirus and to date, no vaccine. The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to the virus. In addition, it is always important to follow good hand and respiratory hygiene, including:

Regularly cleaning hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rubs

Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue or elbow when coughing or sneezing

Avoiding contact with anyone who has flu-like symptoms

Avoiding unprotected contact with live wild or farm animals.

Most importantly, if you were in China in the last 14 days and feel sick with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, you should:

Seek medical care immediately. Before you go to a doctor's office or emergency room, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.

Avoid contact with others.



