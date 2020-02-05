RG's Office cashier in court over US$32 000

News / Health

by Staff reporter

A REGISTRAR-GENERAL Office cashier appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court yesterday facing fraud charges after he allegedly converted US$32 090 paid for the processing of passports to his personal use.Sekai Kenneth Nyangope appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, who remanded him to March 3 on $500 bail.Allegations are that between March and September last year, Nyangope allegedly connived with other three accused persons, who are already on remand, to steal from theiremployer.Nyangope and his accomplices allegedly undervalued figures on revenue collected and Nyangope would countersign and bank less revenue than received.The State alleges the offence came to light when an audit was conducted on the record and it revealed the variance.Funds amounting to US$32 090 were allegedly lost through under-receipting and banking.Meanwhile, MDC organising secretary Amos Chibaya and his deputy, Sibusisiwe Budda, who are accused of failing to stop party supporters from demonstrating against a police prohibition order, have filed for exception challenging the facts of the allegations.The two, who are being represented by Obey Shava of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, filed the application before regional magistrate Gloria Takundwa yesterday.While addressing the court, Shava said the facts, as contained in the outline, did not disclose the offence.Shava told the magistrate that he would file a written and detailed application before the end of the day and the State agreed to file a response on Friday.Magistrate Takundwa then postponed the matter to February 18 for a ruling of the application for an exception.Allegations are that on August 6 last year, Budha and Chibaya notified the Harare Central Police district of an intended public demonstration scheduled to be held in the central business district on August 16, in terms of section 25 of the Public Order and Security Act (Posa).The court heard that on August 15, Budha and Chibaya were served with a prohibition notice by Chief Superintendent Billa James Simbanechako in terms of section 26 of Posa, prohibiting the holding of the intended public demonstration.The State further alleged that on August 16, Budha and Chibaya convened a public demonstration or caused the public to gather for a public demonstration in Harare's CBD in defiance of the prohibition notice.It is alleged Budha and Chibaya, as the conveners of the public demonstration, failed to comply with a prohibition notice and did not stop the public from engaging in public demonstrations when they had a legal duty to do so.