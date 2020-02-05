PSL rejects flock to Bulawayo City

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
FORMER Caps United midfielder Dominic Mukandi and ex-Triangle's Pasca Manhanga are some of the players that have flocked to Premier Soccer League (PSL) returnees Bulawayo City as the club prepares for the top division this year.

Bulawayo City were relegated in 2018 after three seasons in the Premiership and have bounced back to the country's elite football league after winning the Zifa Southern Region Division One Soccer League last year.

Mukandi and Manhanga trained with Bulawayo City yesterday together with former FC Platinum striker Charles Sibanda, Hillary Bakacheza, Kudzai Chideu, Chrispen Machisi, Welcome Ndiweni and Lewis "Rambo" Ncube and coach Philani "Beefy" Ncube said he was looking forward to having these players in his squad.

Beefy replaced Try Ncube who won the team the Division One title and quit the club to join another Division One side in Victoria Falls, Mosi Rovers.

"We have Pasca (Manhanga), Charles Sibanda, Kudzai Chideu and Dominic Mukandi among other players. Their coming in to be part of the team will all depend on the negotiations with the executive committee but as far as I am concerned, I need these players to be part and parcel of the squad," Beefy said.

Midfielder Ndiweni and defender Ncube have previously been part of the local authority side in the PSL.

There were about 50 players at training yesterday and Beefy said he was upbeat about the prospects of 2020.

