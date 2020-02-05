Latest News Editor's Choice


Killer Zivhu doles out cheaper pads

by Staff reporter
CHIVI South legislator Killer Zivhu has launched an ambitious project to provide affordable sanitary pads to the less-privileged women and girls under his Killer Zivhu Foundation.

Addressing male staff at Alpha Media Holding offices in Harare yesterday, Zivhu highlighted the need for men to play a leading role in supporting women's hygiene needs to remove the stigma associated with sanitary wear.

"Many men die because they are shy when it comes to health issues. They also tend to spend a lot on things that are not important and, hence, forget about buying sanitary wear for their women. It's high time that men stand firm and remove the stigma that has be there for a long time," he said.

"So through our ‘pads for our women initiative', we are encouraging men to take a leading role and even churches and prophets to plough back to the community because we have women who are living with disabilities and also those less privileged and girls who need our help."

Zivhu also urged MPs to support the girl child through donations of crucial items such as sanitary pads and reiterated that men must remove the mentality that sanitary pads is a women business.

"At least 60% men lead organisations and if they advocate on behalf of women, then we can make a difference," he said.

"I am happy to note that we have witnessed a positive response from men. As Killer Zivhu Foundation, we are manufacturing our own sanitary pads which are being sold for $10 and $8 for schoolgirls compared to the market prices of around $50.

"We are going to establish agents in various parts of the country who will be selling these to those who want to donate and also the less-privileged."

