De-Jongh buzzing at Songani signing

FC PLATINUM coach Pieter De Jongh has described the capture of Silas Songani as the club's best signing so far and reckons that they have put together the best squad although they are not yet done with the transfer business.FC PLATINUM coach Pieter De Jongh has described the capture of Silas Songani as the club's best signing so far and reckons that they have put together the best squad although they are not yet done with the transfer business.The platinum miners secured the signature of the versatile and former Sydvest midfielder this week, fending off competition from giants Caps United and Dynamos, among other suitors.They also captured goalkeeper Future Sibanda.The Dutchman is seeing plenty of positives, with the arrival of Songani being an exciting addition to his charges.Songani and Sibanda join seven other players making up the cream of the team, among them Soccer Star of the Year finalist Ralph Kawondera.Kawondera is expected to be a hit for the platinum miners, while the pair of Stanley Ngala and Last Jesi have already shown what they could offer to the three-time champions if fully utilised."I am aware of the challenges and the competition we will face in the league, but the players we got so far are good enough to make us stronger, "he said."We will get more because we need to be prepared for this season where we will play in the Champions League again."So with the targets, I think we need to be at our best in terms of quality players."For now, Silas could be our best signing because of where he has played and the experience which he will bring to the team, considering that we have continental assignments."But I think we have the best squad although we would want to add more in a few days."Meanwhile, the club is set to unveil four new players on Thursday, with Songani set to be among them."We will do a briefing on Thursday (tomorrow) with regards to these issues (player signings)," FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo said.The club is said to have agreed terms with two Congolese players who have been trying their luck at the club since last week.They could join their countryman, Gyve Nsiala who has already established himself well at the club.