Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Health

COVID-19 virus is actively shed in the stools of infected patients?

by Staff reporter
14 Apr 2020 at 12:17hrs | Views
In the wake of the present the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a much-needed increase in awareness among the general public of the importance of handwashing, social distancing and observing cough and sneeze etiquette. Observing a healthy 'toilet hygiene' must also be stressed, in view of the fact that COVID-19 affects the gastrointestinal tract too, the Hindu Times reported.

Most of us are aware that the COVID-19 presents with symptoms such as fever, cough and difficulty in breathing.

What is to be noted is that recent scientific data suggests that nearly 50% of the COVID-19 patients present with predominant digestive symptoms as their primary complaint.

The digestive symptoms include lack of appetite (83.8%), loose stools (29.3%), vomiting (0.8%) and abdominal pain (0.4%).

Although these patients usually do have coexisting respiratory complaints as well, a few of them (3%) can present with only digestive symptoms without any respiratory symptoms.

It appears that patients who report gastrointestinal symptoms usually have a more severe course of the disease and consequently a poorer outcome, compared to patients with COVID-19 infection without gastrointestinal symptoms.

As the disease progresses in severity, digestive symptoms also increases.
Shed in stools

Scientific studies have proven that apart from nasal and respiratory secretions, the COVID-19 virus is actively shed in the stools of infected patients. This shedding may continue to occur for as long as five weeks after the patient recovers from the respiratory symptoms.

In this regard, besides the already known measures such as avoidance of close contact, social distancing, observing cough/sneeze hygiene etiquette and wearing personal protective gear, the importance of a proper handwashing protocol, especially after bowel movements, must be stressed. Since there is a likelihood of bioaerosols being released in the air during flushing of the toilet (toilet plume), it is advisable to ensure that the commode lid is closed before flushing.

Avoiding the lavatory immediately after it has been used by another may also reduce exposure to the virus.

Since infected individuals may be asymptomatic and testing everyone would not be feasible, assuming everyone to be potentially infective and observing the mentioned personal hygiene measures universally may be the best way to break the chain of infection.

Fact File

50% of COVID-19 patients present with digestive symptoms

Infected patients actively shed the virus in the stools

Proper hand-washing protocol must be stressed after every bowel movement

Ensure closure of commode lid before flushing to avoid bio-aerosols

Avoid lavatory use immediately after usage by another

Source - Hindu Times

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's MDC backs Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 578 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from UN Covid-19 consignment

1 hr ago | 244 Views

Court orders Mnangagwa govt to conducting door-to-door coronavirus tests

1 hr ago | 287 Views

Nixon Nyikadzino determined to scupper Komichi, Mwonzora plan

1 hr ago | 323 Views

Mzaca appeals for freedom

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Katsande dressing sparks storm

1 hr ago | 818 Views

Murder suspect fakes COVID-19 positive status

1 hr ago | 236 Views

LOCKDOWN: Zonal mealie meal distribution postponed

1 hr ago | 149 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns the treatment of Africans by China

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Fresh headache for Douglas Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 2165 Views

'I am ready to work with government' Chamisa says

4 hrs ago | 3079 Views

WATCH: South Africa deploys more soldiers to Beitbridge border post

4 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Mourners defy social distancing in Glendale

5 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Zimbabwean in SA arrested for 'selling fake permits to non-essential businesses'

5 hrs ago | 1741 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over lack of accessible information on Covid-19

6 hrs ago | 906 Views

Knife wielding teenagers up for robbery

6 hrs ago | 965 Views

Top Bulawayo comedian in Coronavirus scare

6 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Mpopoma boy arrested for attempting to steal cellphone

7 hrs ago | 941 Views

LIVE: Nelson Chamisa addresses the nation

8 hrs ago | 3980 Views

Bulawayo police in blitz operation...impounding cars en masse

8 hrs ago | 2768 Views

Zimbabwe's government now broke' Tendai Biti reveals

9 hrs ago | 3650 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals the weakness of MDC leaders

10 hrs ago | 6251 Views

Why allow incoming passengers from affected and infected countries?

10 hrs ago | 1599 Views

DStv terminates free channels effective April 16

10 hrs ago | 9771 Views

Another UK based Zimbabwean nurse dies of COVID-19

10 hrs ago | 2512 Views

WATCH: Temba Mliswa clashes with police officers

11 hrs ago | 2594 Views

Bulawayo COVID-19 cases linked to UK

11 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Eyes on Mnangagwa as Namibia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 4

11 hrs ago | 2308 Views

PROPHECY: United Nations to be dissolved

11 hrs ago | 5129 Views

Zimbabwe to begin mass coronavirus testing

12 hrs ago | 1785 Views

White MDC Alliance MP takes Mnangagwa to court

13 hrs ago | 5634 Views

South Africa may tighten security on border with Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Zimbabweans should not be punished for lockdown rule breaking, says court

13 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Cape Town consulate rescues COVID-19-distressed Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Trusts clash over Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture

13 hrs ago | 764 Views

Mnangagwa ally wades into roller-meal wars

13 hrs ago | 2874 Views

3 Vapostori die inside cave

13 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Church leader bails out 3 prisoners

13 hrs ago | 639 Views

Court orders govt to provide PPE to frontline health workers

13 hrs ago | 124 Views

362 people with disabilities families receive food donations from Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 212 Views

WHO Director-General's Statement on IHR Emergency Committee on Ebola Virus Disease in the DRC

13 hrs ago | 228 Views

Fake letters of exemption in circulation

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe politics, a dash of populism minus due process

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Globalisation in peril post-COVID-19

13 hrs ago | 198 Views

Court reprimands Mnangagwa's security forces

14 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe: Is there a plan after the lockdown

14 hrs ago | 622 Views

Khupe faces toughest gamble of her political life

14 hrs ago | 3297 Views

Rural communities conform to lockdown regulations

14 hrs ago | 223 Views

Minister sends SOS to Botswana deportees

14 hrs ago | 624 Views

Zonal maize meal facility starts in Bulawayo

14 hrs ago | 388 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days