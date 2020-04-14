King Mswati's health has not contracted Covid-19

News / Health

by Staff reporter

The government of Eswatini, the southern African country formerly known as Swaziland, had denied media reports that its leader King Mswati III has contracted Covid-19.The government tweeted a statement that said the King "is well and in good health" and dismissed the reports as "purely fake news"."Government wishes to warn perpetrators of such misinformation that they are in breach of the Covid-19 regulations and risk prosecution," government spokesman Sabelo Dlamini said.The country is one of the world's last remaining absolute monarchies.The tiny country has so far confirmed 15 cases of coronavirus.