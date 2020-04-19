Latest News Editor's Choice


Thorngrove still needs more PPEs

by Stephen Jakes
3 mins ago
Former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation presenter Ezra 'Tshisa' Sibanda has said despite the Thorngrove Isolation Hospital having started to admit its first Covid 19 patients, it still needs more Personal Protection Equipment.

"As we feared, Coronavirus has hit town. Thorngrove Hospital in Bulawayo has admitted its first COVID-19 patient and still in desperate need for PPEs, beds and ventilators," Sibanda posted in his Facebook Wall.

"A million thanks to everyone who has donated and still donating towards Thorngrove Hospital. We will be closing our fundraising soon and we still short of our target  and we still welcoming any donations towards this project. Please share and let's do it for our community. Thorngrove Hospital is a referral hospital for 5 Provinces Bulawayo, Mat North, Mat South, Masvingo and Midlands. Together we can make it happen."

Source - Byo24News

