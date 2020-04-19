Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Health

AHFoZ donates PPE to Health Ministry in fight against COVID 19

by Agencies
45 secs ago | Views
The Association of Healthcare Funders of Zimbabwe (AHFoZ) today (Thursday) handed over to the Ministry of Health and Childcare more than $1,6 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE), alcohol swabs and antibacterial soap to assist in the fight against the COVID 19 pandemic.

The donation consisted of 4 070 N95 and three-ply masks, 33 200 pairs of latex gloves, 200 pairs of goggles, 20 000 alcohol swabs and 10 litres of anti-bacterial soap, altogether valued at ZWL$1 649 804.

Handing over the equipment to ministry officials at the association's Harare offices, AHFoZ chief executive Shylet Sanyanga said the bulk of the items donated was personal protective equipment, as AHFoZ and its members wanted to contribute to ensuring that health professionals on the frontline were protected against the deadly virus.

She said members of AHFoZ, which is the umbrella body for the country's medical aid societies, were conscious of the fact that they were in the health business and that the battle against COVID-19 was not for government alone.

It was in the light of this that AHFoZ had mobilised resources to assist in the fight against COVID 19.

"We know that the task at hand is huge and that this donation might appear small in comparison to the task. However, it is a sincere gesture to demonstrate the commitment of AHFoZ to complementing government's efforts in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. We will continue to complement these efforts," she said.

Source - Agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Before his downfall, a man's heart is proud, but Humility comes before Honour - The MDC Supreme Court Judgment

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa announces major appointment

12 mins ago | 43 Views

Soldiers accused of beating up Kadoma residents

13 mins ago | 39 Views

Don't confuse Malaria for Covid-19 - George Charamba

1 hr ago | 328 Views

Kirsty Coventry to give money to Zimbabwean youths

2 hrs ago | 404 Views

PHOTO: Ramaphosa's special envoy meets Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 2032 Views

George Charamba calls for deployment of Air Force of Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 1604 Views

Ramaphosa demands end to economic sanctions against Zimbabwe, Sudan

3 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Zimbabweans ask to be repatriated from SA

3 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Zimbabwean man arrested with Prasa cables in SA

3 hrs ago | 949 Views

Student bodies say e-learning is unaffordable and elitist

3 hrs ago | 515 Views

WATCH: Thomas Mapfumo's dance takes social media by storm

3 hrs ago | 1693 Views

Open letter to the South African President Mr Cyril Ramaphosa 22nd April 2020 - people's party (Zimbabwe)

4 hrs ago | 718 Views

Zimbabwe still in the same bus called Nyamweda only the driver has changed

4 hrs ago | 560 Views

Cabinet Ministers sleep at a post Cabinet briefing

4 hrs ago | 1023 Views

ZANU PF 'Propaganda officer' tells Mthuli Ncube to resign

4 hrs ago | 2764 Views

Meet Madeline: The first female doctor in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1118 Views

'Returnees will stay in quarantine' decrees govt - until catch COVID-19 and recover or leave in a coffin

4 hrs ago | 820 Views

Zimbabweans must decide on action against the Chinese tormentors

5 hrs ago | 947 Views

40 years of independence has been a period of wasted years

5 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zimbabwe needs resilient food supply chain during lockdown

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Covid-19: Zimbabwe's obligation to protect Returnees

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

South African ministers to meet Mnangagwa in Harare today

5 hrs ago | 1608 Views

NetOne please come to our rescue

5 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zimbabwe reduces quarantine period to 8 days

5 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Mnangagwa's govt yet to pay allowances to the poor

6 hrs ago | 663 Views

Zimbabwe lockdown defiance soars

6 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Russian Fertiliser Company eyes Zimbabwean market

6 hrs ago | 276 Views

RBZ rescues financial institutions

6 hrs ago | 729 Views

Mangwana apologises

6 hrs ago | 3249 Views

South Africa should prepare for food looting and protests in

6 hrs ago | 856 Views

Chamisa berates Mnangagwa's govt over COVID-19 resources

6 hrs ago | 545 Views

$200 cushion, not billions is all Mnangagwa govt has

6 hrs ago | 1784 Views

UK returnees to stay put in Belvedere

6 hrs ago | 403 Views

Drones to spray disinfectants over large public areas in Zimbabwe cities

6 hrs ago | 609 Views

ZimRights condemns demolition of vending stalls

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

MDC led council demolishes televangelist Freddy's church

6 hrs ago | 862 Views

Smugglers, army, police open own border posts along Limpopo river

6 hrs ago | 2699 Views

Tribute to late veteran journalist Matikinye

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 isolation centres leave a lot to be desired

6 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe still on the same bus, only drivers have changed

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

Komichi, you are violating the Supreme Court judgment

6 hrs ago | 1222 Views

AmaZulu deny interest in Mapeza

6 hrs ago | 155 Views

Mnangagwa's govt orders price controls, shops to open 4 hours daily

6 hrs ago | 846 Views

Mnangagwa's son duped

7 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Bottlestore owners cry foul

7 hrs ago | 499 Views

All repatriated bodies to be treated as Covid-19 positive

7 hrs ago | 255 Views

Cross border truckers pose Covid-19 concern

7 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mnangagwa fails to copy Ramaphosa's billions model, but social safety nets expanded

7 hrs ago | 400 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days