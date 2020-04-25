Call for completion of Bindura Covid-19 centre

News / Health

by Simbarashe Sithole

MINISTER of state and provincial affairs for Mashonaland Central province Monica Mavhunga has called for a speed completion of Covid-19 isolation centre in Bindura.Speaking at Bindura's isolation centre which has three replenished blocks and two others which are still under construction on Wednesday Mavhunga said there is need for urgency in the speed of execution."We are lucky to have no case of Covid-19 in our province but we still need to complete the facilities in time, we need to permanently improve our structures and make sure the facilities we are building and renovating now should be kept intact for future use,"Mavhunga said.The Mashonaland Central Provincial Covid-19 Taskforce had an opportunity to assess progress at the first isolation centre in Bindura.The resource mobilisation committee chairperson, Shangwa Mavesera revealed that all the required material to complete the task at hand is now in place."Apart from refurbishment of existing structures ,we managed to secure all the materials for the structures the two blocks we had begun constructing, the toilets which used to be trench level if you look we are now done, we managed to secure the electricals as well for the structures," Mavesera said.Meanwhile, Mavhunga also highlighted the need to equip village health workers with Personal Protective material to lessen the risk of Covid -19 infections.Places like Muzarabani recorded an outbreak of Malaria recently.