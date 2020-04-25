Facebook bans David Icke's page ove 5G - Coronavirus conspiracy theory

News / Health

by Mandla Ndlovu

Fascist Facebook deletes David Icke - the elite are TERRIFIED of him because they are terrified of the truth. Please share and David is live this Sunday at 5pm UK time through https://t.co/WRLWRRw0RE and London Real pic.twitter.com/NYkFtejWcn — David Icke (@davidicke) May 1, 2020

Social media giant Facebook has deleted the page of conspiracy theorist David Icke after being accused of promoting conspiracy theories related to the deadly Coronavirus.Icke was accused of linking 5G technology to coronavirus.BBC has reported that a campaign group the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) published an open letter calling on tech companies to ban Mr Icke's accounts.The letter was reportedly co-signed by Member of Parliament Damian Collins, as well as celebrity medics Dr Christian Jessen, Dr Dawn Harper and Dr Pixie McKenna.The CCDH said videos of Mr Icke making untrue and conspiracist claims about Covid-19 had been watched more than 30 million times online.As examples, it cited:• a YouTube interview in which Mr Icke falsely claimed that a Jewish group was behind coronavirus• an Instragram post in which he falsely claimed 5G mobile networks left people unable to absorb oxygen• a YouTube video in which he falsely claimed it was not possible to catch a virus from shaking hands• a Twitter post in which he falsely claimed Germany was moving to legalise rape for Muslim men.