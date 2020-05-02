Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Health

Coronavirus could be sexually transmitted

by CNN
1 hr ago | Views
(CNN) The new coronavirus can persist in men's semen even after they have begun to recover, a finding that raises the possibility the virus could be sexually transmitted, Chinese researchers said Thursday.
 
A team at Shangqiu Municipal Hospital tested 38 male patients treated there at the height of the pandemic in China, in January and February.
About 16% of them had evidence of the coronavirus in their semen, the team reported in the journal JAMA Network Open. About a quarter of them were in the acute stage of infection and nearly 9% of them were recovering, the team reported.

"We found that SARS-CoV-2 can be present in the semen of patients with COVID-19, and SARS-CoV-2 may still be detected in the semen of recovering patients," Diangeng Li of Chinese People's Liberation Army General Hospital in Beijing and colleagues wrote.
"Even if the virus cannot replicate in the male reproductive system, it may persist, possibly resulting from the privileged immunity of testes," the team added. Privileged immunity means the immune system cannot fully reach the region to attack viral invaders.

t's not a surprising finding. Many viruses can live in the male reproductive tract. Ebola and Zika virus were both found to spread in semen, sometimes months after a male patient had recovered.

It's not yet clear if coronavirus can spread this way. Finding evidence of virus does not necessarily mean it's infectious.

"If it could be proved that SARS-CoV-2 can be transmitted sexually in future studies, sexual transmission might be a critical part of the prevention of transmission," the team wrote.

"Abstinence or condom use might be considered as preventive means for these patients. In addition, it is worth noting that there is a need for studies monitoring fetal development. Therefore, to avoid contact with the patient's saliva and blood may not be enough, since the survival of SARS-CoV-2 in a recovering patient's semen maintains the likelihood to infect others."

Source - CNN

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Bulawayo residents waiting for water bowsers at 8PM

3 mins ago | 4 Views

A brave Zimbabwean nurse survives Covid-19 in the UK ...a story of faith, pain and suffering

9 mins ago | 20 Views

Ecocash a Ponzi scheme says RBZ

11 mins ago | 22 Views

Madzibaba dies in a road accident

2 hrs ago | 1639 Views

Will Tendai Biti and job Sikhala join Zanu-PF as MDC MPs are recalled?

3 hrs ago | 1651 Views

MDC blames Zanu-PF to quench the fires in their camp

3 hrs ago | 416 Views

Mnangagwa deploys elite soldiers to Mozambique...urges SADC to send joint army

3 hrs ago | 1652 Views

Bomb explodes in Tsholotsho

4 hrs ago | 2065 Views

Witchdoctor rapes 18 year old pregnant woman

4 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Sikhala warns Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1654 Views

'Khupe to withdraw from Polad'

5 hrs ago | 3217 Views

Chamisa vows to fight back

5 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Zanu-PF's 'revenge tactics' irks MDC bigwigs

5 hrs ago | 963 Views

Zimbabwe stares at another war in Mozambique

5 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Mzembi party crumbles

5 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zuma's dead wife haunts Pastor Frank Chikane

5 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Mudzuri refuses to be fired from MDC

6 hrs ago | 2505 Views

The MDC Alliance Disability Council dismayed by the recall of legislators

7 hrs ago | 950 Views

Chinese built 1 000 bed covid-19 hospital in 10 days: our isolation centres don't even have running water - after 6 months!

7 hrs ago | 664 Views

RBZ offers reward over a man seen desplaying Zim dollars

8 hrs ago | 2086 Views

Thokozani Khupe's MPs face legal headache

8 hrs ago | 4810 Views

Health ministry sets nursing interviews dates

10 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Mozambique army loses weapons to Islamic terrorists

10 hrs ago | 6084 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa holds online meeting with Ramaphosa

11 hrs ago | 4233 Views

George Charamba responds to Chamisa's actions

12 hrs ago | 6324 Views

Chamisa on verge of repeating the same mistake of 2016 (Biti-Tsvangirai case)

12 hrs ago | 6163 Views

Residents need to observe social distancing

12 hrs ago | 533 Views

Sikhala claims Mwonzora has information on Susan Tsvangirai's death

12 hrs ago | 5086 Views

Mnangagwa's controversial 'baker' buys state owned Zimglass

12 hrs ago | 6612 Views

Mwonzora, police bid to seize control of Chamisa's HQ foiled

22 hrs ago | 9200 Views

Absconding MDC legislators face expulsion

22 hrs ago | 3578 Views

Chamisa withdraws his MPs from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 4430 Views

Returnees from South Africa given 5-year bans

22 hrs ago | 11646 Views

US tightens screws on World Bank's US$7m Zimbabwe COVID-19 grant

22 hrs ago | 3888 Views

EcoCash sues RBZ over 6 000 frozen agent lines

22 hrs ago | 2206 Views

Boy dies following threats by Mnangagwa's aides

22 hrs ago | 5162 Views

Govt must disclose source of $18bn stimulus package, says Biti

22 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Grandpa covets, murders neighbour's wife

22 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Mwonzora reinstates Victoria Falls mayor

22 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Nkulumane residents say yet to receive bower water deliveries

22 hrs ago | 251 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance faces huge moral test

22 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Shameless move when people are starving

22 hrs ago | 681 Views

Dembare moots salary cuts

22 hrs ago | 603 Views

Barbara Makhalisa weathers patriarchal storm

22 hrs ago | 764 Views

Rights group petitions Zinara over vehicle licence penalties

22 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Fugitive fuel thief arrested after quarantine

22 hrs ago | 598 Views

Bulawayo now has 5 ventilators

22 hrs ago | 214 Views

RBZ offers reward to locate cash baron

22 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Mthuli Ncube sets new rules for mobile money services

22 hrs ago | 3573 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days