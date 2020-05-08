Latest News Editor's Choice


Ekusileni Hospital not yet a Covid-19 isolation facility

by Stephen Jakes
1 min ago | Views
This Constitution leader Abigail Mupambi has said the Ekusileni Medical Centre has not yet been elevated to be the Covid 19 isolation centre.

This was after it emerged that a month after government announced it as an isolation and treatment facility for Covid 19 cases nothing is happening at it.

"It literally means Ekusileni is not a COVID-19 isolation as of now until such a time it is seen to be serving such a purpose. After such an announcement government has a responsibility to update the public on the status quo and more so to make sure such an obligation is met. We are however taking it upon ourselves as Civic Society to get down to this. At such moments we expect if anything more COVID-19 centres," she said.

Source - Byo24News

