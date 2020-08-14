Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Health

Communities plunged into vulnerability

by Stephen Jakes
4 hrs ago | Views
The prevailing harsh economic conditions coupled with the devastating impacts of climate change have plunged communities into the doldrums of vulnerability.  

Habakkuk Trust in its latest report said growing food insecurity is the norm in most rural areas as the Government's Food Insecurity Mitigation Program seems to fail to cope with increasing vulnerability in rural households.

"The situation which has since become dire has forced rural communities in border lying areas such as Bulilima to cross the border into Botswana to look for menial jobs. Using illegal entry points, desperate villagers cross into the neighboring country in the morning and return in the evening running the risk of being potential Covid-19 trans-border couriers," reads the report.

"Habakkuk Trust communities in Bulilima Ward 10 have raised concerns that the unregulated movement of citizens between Zimbabwe and Botswana will likely fuel Covid-19 transmission."

"We are living in fear of contracting coronavirus from our fellow villagers who criss-cross between our ward and Botswana," said a community member who requested confidentiality.

Villagers have also lamented blatant defiance by transport operators who are accused of ferrying border jumpers reportedly coming from as far as Bulawayo.

This development comes after local leaders successfully stopped Kombis from plying the Bulawayo-Bambadzi route in line with Covid-19 regulations which place a ban on public transport operators.

Bulilima District is a drought-prone area that receives inadequate rainfall for sustainable agriculture. Thus most households rely on diaspora grocery and cash remittances which are then augmented by meager harvests.

The closure of borders and the perennial problem of marauding herds of elephants that have depleted harvests has worsened the plight of villagers, thus forcing them to engage in risky behavior.

Covid-19 has added another layer of vulnerability to already impoverished communities a development that requires collaborative action between government and relevant stakeholders.

The issue of transnational Covid-19 transmission through illegal returnees made headlines in recent weeks after Habakkuk Trust Community Action  Teams from Matabeleland South raised alarm on the matter.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwean born executive takes over as MTN's President and CEO

2 hrs ago | 1829 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa can't wash her hands like Ponthias Pilato in the Bible

4 hrs ago | 3054 Views

Mali President resigns after being detained by soldiers

4 hrs ago | 2201 Views

'Zimbabwe rights abuses stage-managed'

4 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Mutendi chides Catholic Bishops for 'digging dark past', 'lies'

4 hrs ago | 2696 Views

Zimbabwe's crowded cities struggle to defend against Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 549 Views

Council proposes MOU with companies on recycling waste

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

AfCFTA permanent secretariat a launchpad for Africa's economic transformation

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mnangagwa is not a walk over: Scattered Opposition this is not a church, think twice!!!

4 hrs ago | 1161 Views

ZANU PF's Cde Mugwadi refuse to be bullied by biased Aljazeera news anchor

4 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Chiwenga pleads for dialogue

5 hrs ago | 7694 Views

MDC Midlands leaders under siege

5 hrs ago | 655 Views

Machaya ruling postponed due to ill health

5 hrs ago | 344 Views

Residents blast MDC city fathers over worsening water crisis

5 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zec urged to stop filling MDC Alliance seats

5 hrs ago | 1720 Views

Civic society castigates Sadc 'quiet diplomacy'

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

Global instruments of colonisation condemn Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 442 Views

Zimbabwe's indigenous churches preach peace

5 hrs ago | 353 Views

Jealous teenage girl assaults father's lover

5 hrs ago | 721 Views

Civil service salary talks in progress

5 hrs ago | 927 Views

Express lane for public transport

5 hrs ago | 524 Views

'Only revolutionary movement have capacity to resolve any problems in Zimbabwe'

5 hrs ago | 291 Views

Family sues doctors for negligence

5 hrs ago | 438 Views

SABC, eNCA journalists accused of being in bed with G40

5 hrs ago | 783 Views

Mugabe coup announcer says Zimbabwe's negativity internally generated

5 hrs ago | 377 Views

Chin'ono prison stay a blessing in disguise, says Mliswa

5 hrs ago | 1436 Views

Attack on Catholic Bishops by the Government is an offside!

15 hrs ago | 3195 Views

Chamisa's lawyer fails in his bid to be removed from remand

15 hrs ago | 2902 Views

Mnangagwa reviews lockdown curfew

15 hrs ago | 14107 Views

Man rapes neighbour in garden

15 hrs ago | 4907 Views

Fuel dealer's house up in flames

15 hrs ago | 4572 Views

Zimbabwe has been destroyed entirely by Mnangagwa and his brutal regime

16 hrs ago | 3594 Views

There is no peace in Zimbabwe, but an intense crisis of paralyzing fear of a ruthless uncaring regime

17 hrs ago | 641 Views

Zimdollar stabilises against the real dollar

18 hrs ago | 3478 Views

WATCH: Beatrice Mtetwa reacts to court's decision ordering her prosecution

18 hrs ago | 3776 Views

Mtetwa abdicated her role as officer of the courts

19 hrs ago | 2572 Views

Court orders Beatrice Mtetwa prosecution

19 hrs ago | 1889 Views

Zimbabwe did not lose any money on DRAX 'deal'

19 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Doctors, nurses disappointed with Chiwenga

19 hrs ago | 4200 Views

Chinese immigrant up for forging Zimbabwe particulars

19 hrs ago | 953 Views

Machaya fails to appear in court

19 hrs ago | 623 Views

Tich Mataz and 'Hello Mwari'

19 hrs ago | 1760 Views

Welshman Ncube to lead engagements with Ramaphosa envoys

19 hrs ago | 2232 Views

Armed robbers pounce on a sleeping woman

22 hrs ago | 2913 Views

Gunfire heard at Mali army base, warnings of possible coup

22 hrs ago | 2487 Views

COVID-19: TB Joshua 'heals' Zimbabwean member of parliament

23 hrs ago | 4253 Views

Open letter to Monica Mutsvangwa

24 hrs ago | 10250 Views

'If Zanu PF has failed, vote them out' insist opposition - ballocks, not when they can rig elections

24 hrs ago | 1089 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days