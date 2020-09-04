COVID-19 vaccine by November

News / Health

by Daniel Itai

South Africa's Minister of Health, Dr. Zweli Mkhize, has hinted that a COVID-19 vaccine could be available for the whole world by as soon as November.Although Dr. Mkhize didn't mention which country is was going to come from or on what stage the trials where he was very much adamant that COVID-19 will soon become a thing of the past."There is no vaccine at the moment but I know we might have a vaccine by October or November," said Dr. Mkhize.Moreover, the Minister also acknowledged the high rate of COVID-19 recoveries in the country."We now have a 88 percent recovery rate, our numbers are going down even if we are now testing less people. However, we have since tested 3.8 million people.Since August we have been seeing a downward trend throughout the country. Regardless, we should not let our guard down.Moreso, we can't make a conclusion now on whether we will go on level one but we are hoping we can get there so that we can get our economy going," said the Minister.South Africa now ranks seventh in the world of countries with the most COVID-19 cases which are now at more than 638 000.@danielItai_zw