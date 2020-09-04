Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Health

COVID-19 vaccine by November

by Daniel Itai
4 hrs ago | Views
South Africa's Minister of Health, Dr. Zweli Mkhize, has hinted that a COVID-19 vaccine could be available for the whole world by as soon as November.

Although Dr. Mkhize didn't mention which country is was going to come from or on what stage the trials where he was very much adamant that COVID-19 will soon become a thing of the past.
"There is no vaccine at the moment but I know we might have a vaccine by October or November," said Dr. Mkhize.

Moreover, the Minister also acknowledged the high rate of COVID-19 recoveries in the country.
"We now have a 88 percent recovery rate, our numbers are going down even if we are now testing less people. However, we have since tested 3.8 million people.  

Since August we have been seeing a downward trend throughout the country. Regardless, we should not let our guard down.

Moreso, we can't make a conclusion now on whether we will go on level one but we are hoping we can get there so that we can get our economy going," said the Minister.

South Africa now ranks seventh in the world of countries with the most COVID-19 cases which are now at more than 638 000.

@danielItai_zw

Source - Daniel Itai

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa maintains 'no crisis' stance

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zimdollar, prices of basic goods remain stable

2 hrs ago | 495 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa is the highest sellout' says Malema

3 hrs ago | 850 Views

Malema shuts down Clicks' stores

3 hrs ago | 1216 Views

'Reallocation of land won't remove sanctions'

4 hrs ago | 581 Views

New emergency project to help displaced people in Zimbabwe fight COVID-19

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC set to meet this Wednesday

5 hrs ago | 614 Views

Omalayitsha cargo piles up at Beitbridge Border Post

5 hrs ago | 1454 Views

South Africa's Beitbridge fence 'not fit for purpose'

6 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Was it the right decision for Ineos Grenadiers to overlook Geraint Thomas?

7 hrs ago | 375 Views

Kachasu kills Glendale man

7 hrs ago | 908 Views

Zimbabwe lacking visionary leaders

7 hrs ago | 798 Views

'Ramaphosa must promote honest critique of Zanu PF's democratic deficits' - too compromised even for that

7 hrs ago | 501 Views

South Africa has no capacity to make demands on Zimbabwean internal affairs.

12 hrs ago | 3570 Views

Mnangagwa reaches out to political foes

12 hrs ago | 5535 Views

Khupe's MDC sharpens swords against Mwonzora

13 hrs ago | 5227 Views

Zanu-PF threatens ministers

13 hrs ago | 7253 Views

PHOTOS: Soldier killers gunned down

13 hrs ago | 8383 Views

Charamba torches a storm by 'insulting' a South African journalist

13 hrs ago | 5052 Views

Farm workers angry with Mnangagwa over compensation

13 hrs ago | 1515 Views

New promotion criterion riles police officers

13 hrs ago | 2613 Views

Schools demand US dollar fees

13 hrs ago | 2477 Views

Zanu-PF to conduct DCC elections under secret ballot

13 hrs ago | 308 Views

Chamisa regains Gwanda

13 hrs ago | 4328 Views

Strive Masiyiwa acquires Standard Bank's data centre

13 hrs ago | 5107 Views

'Mnangagwa lacks sincerity to resolve Gukurahundi conflict'

13 hrs ago | 456 Views

Gukurahundi survivors demand answers from Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 693 Views

Zimbabwe business opts for US dollars as base currency

13 hrs ago | 940 Views

'Zanu-PF lite' can't bring better Zimbabwe'

13 hrs ago | 913 Views

The world has lost patience with Zimbabwe's 'Crocodile'

13 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Only court can stop us, says Zec

13 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Zhuwao spurned Chiwenga attempts to get him support Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 2624 Views

Zimbabwe army revenges for the shooting of 2 soldiers

13 hrs ago | 1932 Views

Zanu-PF to set up social media teams

13 hrs ago | 385 Views

Telecoms sector reviews tariffs to hedge inflationary pressures

13 hrs ago | 347 Views

'No coaching vacancy at Highlanders'

13 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zimbabwe to reduce quarantine period to 2 days

13 hrs ago | 1730 Views

US$100 million gold smuggled out of Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 339 Views

New normal in schools

13 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Chiwenga visits injured soldiers

13 hrs ago | 3811 Views

Zimra tightens screws at Beitbridge

13 hrs ago | 4482 Views

Chamisa's MDC just playing to gallery

13 hrs ago | 607 Views

Mthuli Ncube admits Zimbabwe economy under negative growth

13 hrs ago | 547 Views

Ace Magashule to lead Ramaphosa's delegation to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 3473 Views

+30,000 voters reject Khupe MPs

23 hrs ago | 7272 Views

Sikhala approaches High Court

23 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Mnangagwa promises funds for Bulawayo

23 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Uncle Tom says Sadc should do more to end Zimbabwe crises

23 hrs ago | 1093 Views

Chamisa must play a more active Statesman like role

23 hrs ago | 3120 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days