News / Health
114 new Covid-19 cases recorded
1 hr ago | Views
COVID-19 cases continue to spike, with 114 new cases recorded yesterday, taking the number of active cases to 1 295.
All the 114 cases are local transmissions, which has seen experts raising concern that citizens were now taking a casual approach to fighting the spread of the pandemic.
Yesterday, 1 862 PCR tests done.
No deaths were reported yesterday, while 28 new recoveries were noted.
As of yesterday, Zimbabwe has recorded 10 243 cases, 8 671 recoveries and 277 deaths.
All the 114 cases are local transmissions, which has seen experts raising concern that citizens were now taking a casual approach to fighting the spread of the pandemic.
Yesterday, 1 862 PCR tests done.
No deaths were reported yesterday, while 28 new recoveries were noted.
As of yesterday, Zimbabwe has recorded 10 243 cases, 8 671 recoveries and 277 deaths.
Source - zbc