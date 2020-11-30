114 new Covid-19 cases recorded

News / Health

by Staff Reporter

COVID-19 cases continue to spike, with 114 new cases recorded yesterday, taking the number of active cases to 1 295.All the 114 cases are local transmissions, which has seen experts raising concern that citizens were now taking a casual approach to fighting the spread of the pandemic.Yesterday, 1 862 PCR tests done.No deaths were reported yesterday, while 28 new recoveries were noted.As of yesterday, Zimbabwe has recorded 10 243 cases, 8 671 recoveries and 277 deaths.