Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Health

'Entire Zimbabwe declared COVID-19 hotspot'

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Dr John Mangwiro, has declared the entire Zimbabwe a coronavirus hotspot.

He says infection rates are rising drastically in all the country's regions.

On Tuesday, the Department of Health in Zimbabwe recorded its highest number of new daily infections at over 1 300 cases.

Zimbabwe entered a hard lockdown this week and it's second wave of infections is beginning to peak.

The country has more than 17 000 cumulative cases and the death toll is standing above 480.

Magwiro says the coronavirus caseload keeps on increasing rapidly.

"There's no area that's called the hotspot it's now the whole country. That is why we are at level four of transmission. If [it was a] cluster of just hundred people, we would [be] on level one. Most of our COVID-19 centres have enough beds people should not rely on social media or hearsay," explains Mangwiro.

The video below reports on the chaos and frustrations as major police roadblocks prevent movement in Zimbabwe:



Source - SABC News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mwonzora gleefully awaiting $2.72 m PPFA payout - reason why MDC will sell-out again come 2023

56 mins ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe now a Vampire State

1 hr ago | 204 Views

Be responsible or face the law

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Chamisa claims that Zanu-PF working with MDC-T to obliterate MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 614 Views

4 people rescued after being marooned along Mutirikwi river

3 hrs ago | 427 Views

Chin'ono arrested again

3 hrs ago | 1025 Views

UK bars travellers from Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1798 Views

Midnight armed robber nabbed

5 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Covid-19 scare at Trojan Mine

5 hrs ago | 782 Views

Picking the best sofa for your living room

7 hrs ago | 731 Views

Indeed, the US never been paragon of democracy, but laughable that a worse tyranny would dare comment

7 hrs ago | 458 Views

Covid-19 where does Africa stand?

8 hrs ago | 578 Views

Stanbic Bank to step up COVID-19 mitigation measures through digitisation

8 hrs ago | 280 Views

Keep knocking at Heaven's door with prayers to God

8 hrs ago | 359 Views

Sikhala to be arrested over a tweet?

9 hrs ago | 2811 Views

Trump's Capitol Hill barbarism to usurp people's vote; not only failed, it backfired

9 hrs ago | 762 Views

Mafume seriously ill, says lawyer

9 hrs ago | 2030 Views

Modalities for exams tweaked

9 hrs ago | 631 Views

Mnangagwa, Mwonzora to share $100m, Chamisa excluded

12 hrs ago | 4412 Views

Anti-graft crack team seizes $2 billion assets

12 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Suspended council boss back at work, embroiled in new scam

12 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Econet data traffic volumes up 90%

12 hrs ago | 659 Views

Storm helps stranded travellers at Beitbridge

12 hrs ago | 3196 Views

Zimbabwe govt says to re-engage new US admin

12 hrs ago | 653 Views

Banking sector job losses to intensify in 2021

12 hrs ago | 858 Views

Victoria Falls Stock Exchange faces major hurdles

12 hrs ago | 355 Views

'Zimbabwe economy to grow by 2.9%'

12 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe saw influx of festive travellers

12 hrs ago | 246 Views

Lockdown discord costs business

12 hrs ago | 309 Views

School reaping off parents

12 hrs ago | 982 Views

'SA infectious COVID-19 variant likely in Zimbabwe'

12 hrs ago | 747 Views

3 Bulawayo supply dams recommissioned

12 hrs ago | 605 Views

Chiwenga wife's appeal stalled by COVID-19

12 hrs ago | 603 Views

Nurses down injections and thermometers

12 hrs ago | 748 Views

Billiat thanks Chiefs boss

12 hrs ago | 819 Views

Storm saves stranded travellers at Beitbridge

12 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Govt told to subsidise COVID-19 testing

12 hrs ago | 202 Views

'Illegal farmers damaging city sewage system'

12 hrs ago | 122 Views

Govt clears Warriors trip

12 hrs ago | 135 Views

Rule of law must be observed during COVID-19 lockdown

12 hrs ago | 70 Views

Govt warns defiant businesses

12 hrs ago | 316 Views

Trump dents US democracy claims, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 237 Views

Is Zimbabwe-China relationship strategic, transformational?

12 hrs ago | 68 Views

Informal traders challenge lockdown order

12 hrs ago | 192 Views

Lockdown violator rams into police drums

12 hrs ago | 633 Views

No significant inflows to Bulawayo dams

12 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mnangagwa reiterates call to end American sanctions

12 hrs ago | 78 Views

15 more die of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 438 Views

Bosso members react angrily to Mhlophe poster

13 hrs ago | 455 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days