'Entire Zimbabwe declared COVID-19 hotspot'

by Staff Reporter

Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Dr John Mangwiro, has declared the entire Zimbabwe a coronavirus hotspot.He says infection rates are rising drastically in all the country's regions.On Tuesday, the Department of Health in Zimbabwe recorded its highest number of new daily infections at over 1 300 cases.Zimbabwe entered a hard lockdown this week and it's second wave of infections is beginning to peak.The country has more than 17 000 cumulative cases and the death toll is standing above 480.Magwiro says the coronavirus caseload keeps on increasing rapidly."There's no area that's called the hotspot it's now the whole country. That is why we are at level four of transmission. If [it was a] cluster of just hundred people, we would [be] on level one. Most of our COVID-19 centres have enough beds people should not rely on social media or hearsay," explains Mangwiro.The video below reports on the chaos and frustrations as major police roadblocks prevent movement in Zimbabwe: