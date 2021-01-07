Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Health

Covid-19 statistics: Zimbabwe's reality check

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe stares the painful reality of increasing death statistics and rising figures of covid-19 positive cases as negative attitude becomes the single largest threat to contain the pandemic.

Covid-19 statistics continue to surge on a daily basis, with latest figures standing at 978 new cases and 24 deaths on Sunday.

With the country now having recorded a cumulative figure of 21,477 cases, indications are that winning the covid-19 could be tall order for the nation if citizens continue on the path of complacence.

The painful reality though is the rate of mortality that now stands at five hundred and seven according to the latest report issued by the Ministry of Health and Child Care this Sunday.

Grief is gripping the nation as many succumb to the deadly virus which is now tearing through the nation at a faster rate than it was doing last year.

It seems covid-19 related deaths are something the nation will have to deal with on a daily basis if citizens do not take the fight against the pandemic as a collective responsibility.

Attitude has become the single largest threat in dealing with the pandemic as many take authorities' advice for granted.

High-density areas are the major hotspots as residents rampantly flout regulations.

Just like in the early years of the HIV epidemic, many will never understand the danger of this virus until they lose someone close.

Source - Zbc News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugwadi's 'mischief' divides Zanu-PF?

1 hr ago | 430 Views

Shooting of a bushbuck lands 4 in prison

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mwonzora's chances (breaking the bi-partisan Zim politics)

2 hrs ago | 380 Views

Fake 'unity' gestures will never bring Zimbabweans together, but urgent need for real leadership

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Gold deliveries slump to lowest since 2014

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono to ignore bail application

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Repatriation of Zimbabweans for burial to continue

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zimbabwe inflation closes 2020 at 348,59%

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Huge crocodile crawls into home

2 hrs ago | 459 Views

Two retrieved in Gweru mishap

2 hrs ago | 412 Views

Ramaphosa 'funding' Chamisa's MDC - report

2 hrs ago | 1527 Views

We look up to the MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 2190 Views

Nyanhongo takes over as Stanbic CE effective 1 Janaury 2021

8 hrs ago | 1266 Views

New Initiative: German Automotive Industry intensifies links to Africa

8 hrs ago | 547 Views

BREAKING: Chamisa's spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere arrested

9 hrs ago | 5632 Views

Ramaphosa hits out at ANC's integrity commission after dodging it for 18 months

9 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Mass exodus from WhatsApp to Signal and Telegram

10 hrs ago | 4689 Views

Covid-19 will wipe us out if we are not careful'

10 hrs ago | 2308 Views

Zanu-PF distances self from Mugwadi utterances on ANC

10 hrs ago | 1603 Views

Swept away car sighted, 6 feared dead

10 hrs ago | 2716 Views

Mthwakazi donates wheelchair to gukurahundi victim

10 hrs ago | 438 Views

Cont Mhlanga forgives all those he wanted to sue

10 hrs ago | 874 Views

Police nab suspected armed robbers

10 hrs ago | 1189 Views

LP gas shortage hits Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 525 Views

Gweru Council hires Harare parking company without going to tender

10 hrs ago | 285 Views

SA MPs to visit Beitbridge, Mozambique borders

10 hrs ago | 475 Views

Lawyers finally listed among essential services

10 hrs ago | 327 Views

Govt warns on flooded rivers

10 hrs ago | 209 Views

Brig-Gen Moyo national hero

10 hrs ago | 727 Views

Chamisa fumes over Mafume's health situation

10 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Mugwadi is just a mere Zanu-PF employee, says SK Moyo

10 hrs ago | 1350 Views

Zanu-PF disciplines Mugwadi

20 hrs ago | 5016 Views

24 more Zimbabweans die of Covid-19

20 hrs ago | 2459 Views

Zimbabwe police ban movement of dead bodies to contain COVID-19

21 hrs ago | 2202 Views

Lawyers expose Mnangagwa's 'daughter'

21 hrs ago | 5306 Views

400 cops, soldiers descend on Beitbridge

21 hrs ago | 3465 Views

Doctors predict mass deaths

21 hrs ago | 4627 Views

Residents sue council over stands

21 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under fire over misplaced priorities

21 hrs ago | 787 Views

Chamisa's MDC says arrests, torture won't deter it

21 hrs ago | 451 Views

Mafume's health deteriorates

21 hrs ago | 1119 Views

BCC seeks $4,2bn for infrastructure rehab

21 hrs ago | 198 Views

Insiza villagers angry with 'outsiders' exploiting macimbi

21 hrs ago | 958 Views

Fire guts Emakhandeni community church

21 hrs ago | 362 Views

Varun opens new production line

21 hrs ago | 596 Views

6 people, including the driver of a Toyota twin-cab swept away by floods

21 hrs ago | 914 Views

Mind your own business Cde Mwonzora

21 hrs ago | 2055 Views

Traffic flow normalising at Beitbridge border

22 hrs ago | 383 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa must put Mugwadi in line, says Ibbo Mandaza

23 hrs ago | 1373 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days