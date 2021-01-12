Latest News Editor's Choice


'Zimbabwe does not hold China responsible for Covid-19'

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE does not hold China responsible for the emergence and spread of Covid-19 and the two countries continue to enjoy excellent relations, Government has said.

This follows the circulation of a purported telephone conversation between the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and political activist-cum-journalist Simba Chikanza where he infers that Government blames China for the pandemic.

In a statement last night, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Mrs Constance Chemwayi said the statement attributed to Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri in the recording does not reflect the position of the Zimbabwean Government.

"Reference is made to a purported telephone conversation between the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Honourable O.P.Z. Muchinguri-Kashiri and a journalist, Simba Chikanza, that is circulating on the social media platforms," said Mrs Chemwayi.

"We wish to make it clear that the sentiments expressed do not reflect the position of the Government of Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe and China enjoy excellent relations.

"The Government does not hold the Chinese Government responsible for the emergence and spread of the coronavirus that has affected every global citizen.

"Government appreciates that China has exercised global leadership in efforts to find both the cause and a solution to the pandemic."


Source - Sunday Mail

