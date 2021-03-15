Latest News Editor's Choice


Mat North schools receive masks ahead of reopening

by Agencies
15 Mar 2021 at 10:12hrs | Views
Bulawayo based bookshop, Dingani Bookshop and Stationery last week donated 2300 facemasks to Matebeleland North schools in an effort to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus ahead of schools reopening.

The government announced that starting tomorrow, exam classes will return to school but emphasised the need to adhere to COVID-19 rules which among them, mandates everyone to wear masks.

The bookshop's Director, Witness Dingani told 2633Chat that the gesture is meant to keep students in school while enhancing their safety from the virus.

"The donated PPE will assist the education fraternity specifically in Matebeleland North schools. This donation will add to what is there already so that educators and learners are protected from this global pandemic.

"Remember schools are opening tomorrow, this is the reason why as Dingani Bookshop and Stationery and friends we handed over this small donation," he said.

Information Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa recently noted that while examination classes are to commence on March 15, other students will resume learning on March 22.

Mutsvangwa said school attendance will be on a rotational basis to avoid overcrowding in line with COVID-19 guidelines, with pupils expected to employ virtual learning on days that they are not at school.

Schools around the country and the world closed for the better part of last year due to the widespread of the virus which has claimed more than 1500 people of the 36 471 confirmed cases, in Zimbabwe.

With the eased lockdown restrictions, citizens are now allowed to travel freely in the country. However, wearing masks, temperature checks, and washing of hands in all public areas remain mandatory.

A school teacher at a local school said Personal Protective Equipment is necessary for when schools open as teachers and students are at great risk of contract5inbg the virus

"Kids need to be protected," he said. "Our staff needs to be protected. This PPE is going to go directly to that. We want to make sure that our students feel very comfortable in the classroom, and this is going to go towards that so that they feel like they can show up and be truly present."

The government also announced that teachers and students will be part of phase two of the vaccination program as the country intensifies efforts to control the spread of the COVID-19.

More than 35 000 people have been vaccinated to date using the Chinese made Sinopharm vaccine although the uptake remains worryingly low.

Source - Agencies

