Diasporans, locals mobilise to save Esigodini District Hospital

THERE might be light at the end of a dark tunnel for Esigodini District Hospital, as the health institution is set for a much-needed facelift after people based outside the country from Umzingwane, working with the local leadership, went on a fundraising drive which has now started to bear fruit.The fundraising drive was initiated after pictures of a dilapidated Esigodini Hospital, which had been battered by heavy rains, started circulating. Fundraising chapters were then set up in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Zimbabwe. Equipment for the refurbishment of the hospital has been bought from the funds raised by the initiative.Taking stock of the recent developments, Umzingwane Member of Parliament Retired Brigadier-General Levi Mayihlome praised local leadership for sending an SOS to donors when the dire state of the hospital was evident. He reserved particular praise for the UK chapter of the initiative for its efforts."I would like to express our gratitude to uBaba Thobani Ncube, an Umzingwane Community Trust Board Member, who upon seeing the pictures of the state of Esigodini Hospital during the recent heavy rains, acted swiftly and mobilised other sons and daughters of Umzingwane to form the Save Esigodini Hospital, initially with a chapter in the UK, then another one in RSA and eventually a chapter in Zimbabwe.It is these chapters, mostly the UK Chapter's fundraising efforts that have bought the materials we have. A lot more potential donors were approached, individually, and the response is equally overwhelming, as members will see for themselves in the near future," he said.Rtd Brig-Gen Mayihlome said the success of the initiative showed that the people of Umzingwane could rise to the occasion if ever there was a need."Together with the hospital chief executive officer great developments will happen to our hospital. We shall keep you fully appraised. I would therefore like to thank everyone locally and abroad, who responded and warmly contributed to this great cause, and I want to assure us all that we shall ensure absolute transparency in the use of such donations to our great district. I want to specifically mention the overall Fundraising Committee led by Mrs Sibona," he said.Rtd Brig-Gen Mayihlome said he looked forward to seeing the same spirit of collaboration and cooperation being channelled on other initiatives."Let this not be the end, but a beginning of great things we may accomplish together, be it in the health, education, investment, business and general development of our community. Umzingwane is big enough for all of us, and with our collective brains, nothing is impossible. Together we can make a difference, let's keep on pressing on and leave a mark on our beloved community. Umzingwane is so proud of you our brothers and sisters. It is so refreshing to know that distance between is no longer an issue when it comes to developing our district. Let's march together and make a difference. Not to forgetting the RSA and Zimbabwe chapters. Your commitment to Umzingwane and the country is outstanding. May this spirit of togetherness continue to prevail," he said.Meanwhile, the rehabilitation of roads in Umzingwane District has commenced, with the District Development Fund (DDF) working on roads in Ward Six and 12 while the Umguza Rural District Council (URDC) is doing restoration work in Ward 19.Umzingwane is a beneficiary of the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme, for which Government budgeted US$400 million to finance corrective, preventive and restoration works around the country over the next 36 months. In February, Government resolved that all roads in the country be declared a State of Disaster so as to facilitate the release funds for maintenance and repair works."The two road authorities are now firmly on the ground, and I was impressed by the quality of work done so far, thanks to the support from Central Government and President Mnangagwa's prioritisation of road rehabilitation works throughout the country. I was briefed on the progress so far and the road maintenance priority lists, which took into account the state of the roads and number of wards serviced by each road. Next visit will be on the Ministry of Transport mandated roads, especially the Mawabeni-Esibomvu Road and the Bulawayo-Beitbridge highway with emphasis on Esigodini toll gate expansion which we have been assured will resume early next month," Rtd Brig-Gen Mayihlome said after a tour of the road maintenance works on Friday.