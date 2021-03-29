Nearly 88 000 people vaccinated

News / Health

by Staff Reporter

THE number of people that have been vaccinated in Zimbabwe rose to 87 000 yesterday, a day when no Covid-19 death was recorded.According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, 87 791 people have been vaccinated when the programme started last month.14 new cases were recorded yesterday to bring the number of Covid-19 active cases in Zimbabwe 675. The recovery rate stands at 94 percent."As of 1 April 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 36 896 cases, 34 698 recoveries and 1 523 deaths," the Ministry said in a statement.People have been urged to comply with Covid-19 prevention protocols during the Easter holiday to avoid the country being hit with a third wave.Easter holidays are traditionally associated with a lot of movement and partying.Doctors said a third wave will be much stronger than the last two waves if people relax and fail to abide by Covid-19 prevention protocols.They said there was complacency over the festive season which proved costly and past mistakes must not be repeated as the country may end up being saddled with a spike in cases or third wave.During the festive season the country recorded a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases with 1 342 cases and 29 deaths being reported in a week, marking the highest number of infections and deaths to be ever recorded since the first case was recorded in March last year. The country recorded 34 deaths on January 5. The number of deaths reached 500 five days later and after two weeks they had doubled to 1 005.