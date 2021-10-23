Is St Luke's Hospital running without an ambulance?

News / Health

by Staff Reporter

St Luke's Hospital in Lupane, Matabeleland North province is purportedly running without an ambulance after its fleet of five vehicles broke down.According to sources, the absence of a service vehicle at St Luke's has affected health service delivery at the institution, with some patients being referred to Bulawayo.Lupane district medical officer Dr George Mutizira, however dismissed the claims as false."I don't know where this issue is coming from. St Luke's Hospital is a church-run hospital and a designated district hospital, which has its own fleet separate from Government's district ambulances," he said."As far as I'm aware they have two emergency ambulances, which are functional and one service vehicle, which is used on Thursdays for non-emergency referral cases."I haven't had such a report from the hospital."The Catholic church-run health institution is one of the biggest private referral hospitals in the province, along with the Hwange Colliery Hospital, St Patrick's and Victoria Falls Hospitals.Government is building a major referral hospital at Lupane Service Centre, the provincial capital.St Luke's Hospital also services the Lupane State University (LSU), which is about 20 kilometres away.