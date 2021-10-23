Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Health

Covid-19 Vaccine uptake decreases as Bulawayo nears herd immunity

by Shelton Muchena and Desmond Nleya
4 hrs ago | Views
Vaccination uptake has slowed down in the country amid lack of interest and complacency by the general public, the government has said.

Addressing the upper house last week, Deputy Minister of Health and Child Welfare, Dr Mangwiro said indications are that the coming wave is more deadly hence people should avoid complacency and get vaccinated.

"There is now a fourth wave of the COVID 19 pandemic and it is discovered that it is more deadly than the previous waves because it kills very fast, hence we need to go back to the drawing board and include all major stakeholders," said Dr Mangwiro.

The Deputy Minister said what is more worrying is the fact that daily uptake of vaccines has drastically decreased and the government was looking at new ways to encourage people to get vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity before the 4th wave struck.

"We realized that there was a time where we used to vaccinate about 100 000 per day but we have seen that these days we are vaccinating around 30 000 or below. Yesterday, the Minister of Health and Vice President, Hon Dr. Rtd Gen. G.D.N Chiwenga, including Ministers of State and Provincial Health Directors, mapped a way forward in order for us to work with Senators so that when you go to your constituencies, you may help us in creating awareness.

"I would like to reiterate that in other countries there is now a fourth wave of the COVID 19 pandemic and it is discovered that it is more deadly than the previous waves because it kills very fast," he said.

Dr Mangwiro also said the government was in process of meeting all major stakeholders, including Members of Parliament to start again the campaign.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo province has been singled out as the only province close to reaching the herd immunity target.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Widow loses property to a mysterious fire

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Liberation war veterans detained in prison over anti-govt protest

3 hrs ago | 633 Views

Govt officials up for fraud

4 hrs ago | 791 Views

Positive growth visible, says Mthuli

8 hrs ago | 770 Views

President warns economic saboteurs

8 hrs ago | 904 Views

Security guard arrested for inside-man role in armed robbery

9 hrs ago | 1512 Views

Zimbabwe faces rising drug abuse problem

9 hrs ago | 662 Views

National Blankets bounces back

9 hrs ago | 1355 Views

Mobile clinics for Bulawayo residents

9 hrs ago | 273 Views

RBZ dishes out US$6 million to 130 000 citizens

9 hrs ago | 2230 Views

Zimplats, Mines Ministry sign MOU

10 hrs ago | 182 Views

Is St Luke's Hospital running without an ambulance?

10 hrs ago | 334 Views

Natfoods backs agriculture revival

10 hrs ago | 161 Views

Machete wielding ZANU-PF officials implicate July Moyo in land grabbing

20 hrs ago | 2231 Views

Man rapes neighbour's daughter (5)

22 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Prophet Freddy speaks of woman defecating in church

22 hrs ago | 3253 Views

Harare woman defecates in church

22 hrs ago | 2676 Views

7 investors take SecZim to High Court

22 hrs ago | 960 Views

Man rapes daughter-in-law

22 hrs ago | 2518 Views

Minister defies court orders hires police for protection

23 hrs ago | 3448 Views

IMF, Zimbabwe meet over economic development and growth prospects

23 hrs ago | 492 Views

Netherland gambling adverts will be regulated

23 hrs ago | 132 Views

Govt introduces National Health Service Training

23 hrs ago | 508 Views

Pretoria - They arrived, they sang louder, they delivered!!!!

23 hrs ago | 1426 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days