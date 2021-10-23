Covid-19 Vaccine uptake decreases as Bulawayo nears herd immunity

News / Health

by Shelton Muchena and Desmond Nleya

Vaccination uptake has slowed down in the country amid lack of interest and complacency by the general public, the government has said.Addressing the upper house last week, Deputy Minister of Health and Child Welfare, Dr Mangwiro said indications are that the coming wave is more deadly hence people should avoid complacency and get vaccinated."There is now a fourth wave of the COVID 19 pandemic and it is discovered that it is more deadly than the previous waves because it kills very fast, hence we need to go back to the drawing board and include all major stakeholders," said Dr Mangwiro.The Deputy Minister said what is more worrying is the fact that daily uptake of vaccines has drastically decreased and the government was looking at new ways to encourage people to get vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity before the 4th wave struck."We realized that there was a time where we used to vaccinate about 100 000 per day but we have seen that these days we are vaccinating around 30 000 or below. Yesterday, the Minister of Health and Vice President, Hon Dr. Rtd Gen. G.D.N Chiwenga, including Ministers of State and Provincial Health Directors, mapped a way forward in order for us to work with Senators so that when you go to your constituencies, you may help us in creating awareness."I would like to reiterate that in other countries there is now a fourth wave of the COVID 19 pandemic and it is discovered that it is more deadly than the previous waves because it kills very fast," he said.Dr Mangwiro also said the government was in process of meeting all major stakeholders, including Members of Parliament to start again the campaign.Meanwhile, Bulawayo province has been singled out as the only province close to reaching the herd immunity target.