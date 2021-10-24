Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Health

Doctors team up to provide free health services

by ZBC
2 hrs ago | Views
LOCAL Doctors are complementing the government's drive to enhance access to health care, with a free medical outreach programme targeting vulnerable communities in Bulawayo.

91-year old Gogo Esnath Mulauzi has been residing at Sidojiwe flats in Bulawayo for fifty years and tells a story of how access to health care has been a challenge.

"I have been living here for several years and I do not remember going to a hospital in the last two decades. I have been surviving on over the counter pain killers and going to the nearest clinic needs me to hire a car and I cannot afford it," she said.

It is however not all doom and gloom as a group of Doctors has filled the gap by providing free health services for vulnerable communities in the City of Bulawayo.

"I am truly excited about the service we are getting today. May this continue to happen. We are grateful that there are people who know our situation and help where they can. Getting free medical health services is not easy and we are grateful."

For the Doctors, theirs is a call of duty in the wake of the devastating impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable communities.

"Due to lockdown, most people who are here income was reduced and with such a situation most people cannot afford health services, thus why we thought of coming here to fill in that gap by offering free medical service," said Dr Matoro.

The free medical service dovetails with the government's thrust to improve access to health care for all.

Source - ZBC NEWS

Must Read

Mistakes to avoid when playing online slots

21 mins ago | 10 Views

Sports betting around the world

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Bid to stop Zapu elective congress fails

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zanu-PF official in court for armed robbery

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

I am not an ex-dissident, says Ex-ZPRA combatant

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Online Slots - The most popular casino games to date

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Free Spins - A way of having fun and winning real money

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

'Mnangagwa must not contest the 2023 presidential election'

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

'Chiwenga doesn't take orders from Mnangagwa'

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zanu-PF's 2017 post-coup minutes made public

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Matanga's name dragged into US$152 000 theft case

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-sanctions charade finds few takers

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimra grants car importers duty grace period

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Esidakeni farm wrangle turns nasty, tomato crops destroyed

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mudha Ncube plays hidden card in tussle for Midlands

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Chamisa's MDC petitions UN over ‘biased' report

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF ups anti-Chamisa onslaught

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Chamisa rubbishes UN envoy report

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Private players stampede to donate to Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa avoids 'faulty, aged' helicopters

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF break Covid rules

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwean eyes US Mayor's post

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Chamisa's MDC, Zanu-PF in violent clashes

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

'Mwonzora a crook'

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa claims Zanu-PF 'upholding constitutionalism' as war vets charged

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Chiefs will never leave Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Peter Mutasa ousted as ZCTU president

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Chamisa's MDC gives nod to SADC for calling out Zanu-PF on reforms

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

UN envoy suggests that United States lift sanctions against Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa gathers tens of thousands in violation of own Covid-19 rules

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

The five (05) most beautiful cities in Europe

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Selonga High gets donation

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Broke Kazembe fails to honour his own pledge

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zanu PF contradicts itself on violence

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

We own Zanu PF, say Chiefs

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Manhunt for Zimbabwe most wanted robber

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Family refuses to bury baby after morgue incident

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

No to tribalism, says Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Fugitive R10m fraudster nabbed, faces extradition

4 hrs ago | 255 Views

'World's best' uplifts Matabeleland South farmers

8 hrs ago | 933 Views

Early Christmas for Rose of Sharon orphanage

8 hrs ago | 183 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days