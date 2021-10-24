Doctors team up to provide free health services

News / Health

by ZBC

LOCAL Doctors are complementing the government's drive to enhance access to health care, with a free medical outreach programme targeting vulnerable communities in Bulawayo.91-year old Gogo Esnath Mulauzi has been residing at Sidojiwe flats in Bulawayo for fifty years and tells a story of how access to health care has been a challenge."I have been living here for several years and I do not remember going to a hospital in the last two decades. I have been surviving on over the counter pain killers and going to the nearest clinic needs me to hire a car and I cannot afford it," she said.It is however not all doom and gloom as a group of Doctors has filled the gap by providing free health services for vulnerable communities in the City of Bulawayo."I am truly excited about the service we are getting today. May this continue to happen. We are grateful that there are people who know our situation and help where they can. Getting free medical health services is not easy and we are grateful."For the Doctors, theirs is a call of duty in the wake of the devastating impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable communities."Due to lockdown, most people who are here income was reduced and with such a situation most people cannot afford health services, thus why we thought of coming here to fill in that gap by offering free medical service," said Dr Matoro.The free medical service dovetails with the government's thrust to improve access to health care for all.