Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Health

Gokwe North district hospital faces mass exodus of nurses

by Simbarashe Sithole in Gokwe
29 mins ago | Views
Gokwe North District Hospital (GNDH) is facing a mass exodus of nurses, Bulawayo24.com has learnt

Nurses at the hospital claim they are not satisfied with the way the hospital is being managed.

Speaking to the publication the nurses said the management is paying a deaf ear to their griviences.

"Some of the reasons why people are transferring should have been addressed at our hospital.They have nothing to do with our slave wage." lamented one disgruntled nurse who spoke on condition of anonymity.

It is alleged that some problems are centred on what they call clansmen and nepotism when it comes to selection of people who go for programs where they will get an incentive.They accused the community department and matron of brazenly disregarding the standard operating procedure.

"Workshops and programs are meant for those who are originally from Gokwe and those who pay them a token of appreciation after a program.Few nurses are benefitting at the expense of others."Said one angry nurse who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Over the past 6 months, GNDH lost more than 10 nurses, two pharmacists, one doctor and one health promotion officer to other districts mainly Gokwe South.

The hospital has been described as a springboard, where people get experience then they leave. This is evidenced by the time that Doctors and nurses spend at the hospital.Nurses will automatically seek transfer once they have completed their post basic education,in most cases midwifery.

They also accuse the management of bias on housing allocation which seems to disadvantage nurses.

Contacted for  comment the matron Bertha Chitiyo said everything they do is transparent.

"Our system of selecting people for programs has merited everyone here,but there are some programs  which the community department ask for a specific nurse."Chitiyo said.

However, the community department did not give a satisfactory answer as to why they have chosen a bad path over a good one.

" We do not practice all what has been mentioned" Said one community in the same that was attended by matron.

GNDH is set to lose many nurses as the matron's office has been hit with an avalanche of transferring letters. The current District medical officer is set to resign early next month.The same applies to the Hospital administrator.The Human Resources  officer resigned three months ago.

 Unfortunately, they are not allowing nurses to transfer citing shortage of nurses at the hospital and the district at large.

Many clinics in the district are operating without registered general nurses. Primary care nurses are operating many clinics in the district.

Many people of good standing have attributed all these transfers to clansman and nepotism that do exist at the institute.

Since the coming into office of the new dispensation,they have said it again and again that corruption is killing our efforts to take our economy to the next level.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa mourns Khaya Moyo

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Khaya Moyo declared national hero

2 mins ago | 4 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife not fit to stand trial

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Killer Zivhu reaffirms loyalty to Zanu-PF

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Zapu says Khaya Moyo's death Llaves Zimbabwe 'poorer'

3 mins ago | 9 Views

Top businessman weeps in court

4 mins ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to SA for Trade Fair

4 mins ago | 7 Views

Woman files rape complaint against 'Prophet Freddy'

5 mins ago | 7 Views

SA police hold Zimbabwean serial killer in deaths of 7 women

5 mins ago | 9 Views

ZANU PF embraces youth after Chamisa's visit

25 mins ago | 182 Views

Govt urged to accept taxes in RTGS

12 hrs ago | 2037 Views

Top Zanu-PF officials arrested as factional fights turn ugly

13 hrs ago | 4067 Views

Omalayitsha blockade Beitbridge border post

13 hrs ago | 4017 Views

Police block MDC Alliance rally

13 hrs ago | 2495 Views

Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Matebeleland North

13 hrs ago | 1899 Views

Gunshots at Zanu-PF meeting

13 hrs ago | 3342 Views

Teachers say to strike over poor pay

13 hrs ago | 1510 Views

UK cleric says no mercy for Zimbabwean 'thieves'

13 hrs ago | 1897 Views

BCC's solar projects stalled by Zida approval delays

13 hrs ago | 334 Views

Student drags ZEGU to court for not speaking in tongues

13 hrs ago | 982 Views

Resident acquitted on charge of stealing BCC manhole lids

13 hrs ago | 259 Views

Duo arrested for fake plot sale to diasporan

13 hrs ago | 640 Views

Police decry poor resources

13 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe's upper-middle income economy plans in disarray

13 hrs ago | 468 Views

Zanu-PF dreams of reclaiming all seats in Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 363 Views

Wilbur Smith dies

13 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Govt to accelerate registration of births, issuance of identity cards

13 hrs ago | 202 Views

Mapeza disappoints

13 hrs ago | 692 Views

Milling company splits groceries unit

13 hrs ago | 329 Views

Ndux Junior bounces back with 11th album

13 hrs ago | 162 Views

Khaya Moyo's journey over the years

13 hrs ago | 1861 Views

MDC Alliance accepts failure, welcomes Govt support

13 hrs ago | 659 Views

Zanu-PF rubbishes G40 election claims

13 hrs ago | 310 Views

US$310m loan for Bulawayo, Hwange thermal units

13 hrs ago | 219 Views

Ramaphosa's ministers to sell Eskom coal plants

13 hrs ago | 480 Views

Woman poisons 10 mourners

13 hrs ago | 952 Views

Katsande launches restaurant

13 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Sables beat Brazil in rare rugby match

13 hrs ago | 112 Views

Police arrest 40 in gold rush

13 hrs ago | 247 Views

MDC Alliance's fake victimhood, internal ructions and sanctions

13 hrs ago | 134 Views

NRZ to cut on hired wagons, locomotives

13 hrs ago | 169 Views

'Be wary of politicking NGOs'

13 hrs ago | 71 Views

Chiwenga opens nursing school, clinic

13 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mnangagwa set for Intra African Trade Fair

13 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe acquires 20 million Covid-19 doses

13 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe to import 400MW to bridge power deficit

13 hrs ago | 204 Views

Cash-rich ex-Zanu-PF councillor funds chaos to stop district elections

13 hrs ago | 218 Views

Zimbabwe acquires 20M Covid-19 doses

19 hrs ago | 430 Views

The letter of deceit

19 hrs ago | 1002 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days