Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Health

Zimbabwe on High Alert for new Covid-19 variant

by Staff Reporter
53 mins ago | Views
LEAD scientists in the country are looking out for any traces of the Covid-19 variant which has been detected in South Africa and Botswana.

The new Covid-19 variant which has become a major source of worry to scientists is believed to have more mutations compared to previous variants.

Fears are that the new strain called B.1.1.529 is not domiciled in the nasal region and directly affects the lungs, thereby shortening the window period.

Local scientists are already working to identify whether there are traces of this variant in the country.

"We have our lead scientist and scientists already working on geo-sequencing to identify whether there is any case. Our clinicians are also on the ground to identify any traces of this new variant. We are also strengthening our ports of entry so that we can be able to identify the cases as early as possible," said Dr Mahomva

The World Health Organisation says it will take a few weeks for researchers to understand the impact of the new Covid-19 variant as the global body meets to chart the way forward.

"It will take a few weeks for us to understand what impact this variant has. Researchers are working to understand more about the mutations and what they potentially mean for how transmissible or virulent this variant is and how they may impact our diagnostics through therapeutics and vaccines," said Christian Lindmeier, WHO spokesman.

Less than 24 hours after it was first detected, the new Covid 19 variant has already triggered travel restrictions with Zimbabwe among six nations placed on the red zone list by the United Kingdom.

South Africa has hit back at the restrictions saying that while it respects the right of all countries to take the necessary precautionary measures to protect their citizens, the British government's decision to temporarily ban South Africans from entering the UK seems to have been rushed as even the World Health Organisation is yet to advise on the next steps.

Source - zbc

Comments


Must Read

Gender Commission pushes for criminalisation of sexual harassment in Zimbabwe

47 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe govt to engage SA on the non-renewal of special permits

56 mins ago | 128 Views

MDC still can't 'do the obvious - withdraw from (sham) elections' out of greed - will SADC continue punish povo for it

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Fresh upheavals rock Air Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Grade 6 pupil sneaks out for sex trysts with lover (22)

1 hr ago | 315 Views

Woman (32) arrested for infecting lover with HIV

1 hr ago | 235 Views

Injiva catches wife panties down with lover in their bedroom

2 hrs ago | 474 Views

Cheating wife bashes hubby as punishment for exposing affair

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mnangagwa govt to borrow US$1,4bn

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mnangagwa suffers yet another diplomatic blow

2 hrs ago | 699 Views

Three armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mahiya defying Mnangagwa's order

6 hrs ago | 2318 Views

COVID-19: Countries shut borders over new South Africa variant

8 hrs ago | 1996 Views

Mnangagwa at MSU for graduation - 6594 graduating today

12 hrs ago | 1181 Views

ZANU PF regime's uncivilized and undiplomatic savage diatribes main impediment to international re-engagement

12 hrs ago | 696 Views

'No individual can be bigger than Zimbabwe' Kasukuwere readily admits, now - 'Terror the human form divine' W Blake foretold

12 hrs ago | 1152 Views

South African government breaking its neck

12 hrs ago | 2085 Views

$11bn set aside for elections

12 hrs ago | 890 Views

Matabeleland projects get priority in 2022 budget

13 hrs ago | 773 Views

'Zimbabwe is open for business mantra has done more harm than good'

13 hrs ago | 914 Views

Biti dismisses Mthuli's 2022 budget 'mediocrity'

13 hrs ago | 1588 Views

MDC-T MP arrested for assault

13 hrs ago | 833 Views

Fawcetts cash in transit vehicle robbed of US$380 000

13 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Covid-19: Zimbabwe back on UK red list

23 hrs ago | 2840 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days