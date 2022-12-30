Blood banks in need of donations

News / Health

by Tarisai Mudahondo

The local blood bank might struggle to meet its demand due to high traffic accidents during this festive season.National Blood Service of Zimbabwe (NBSZ) has called for more blood donations to boost the country's blood bank.The Communications officer, Kudakwashe Chidziya said, "Owing to high road accidents already recorded to date we urge the public to continuously donate blood so that we have adequate blood for every individual in need of blood and for accident patients".He added that they have a collection of 6 960 blood units for this festive season.