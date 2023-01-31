New Magwegwe family seeks funds to get bone marrow treatment for son in India

News / Health

by Staff Reporter

A Bulawayo family from New Magwegwe is seeking help to raise funds to take their 13-year-old son to India for bone marrow treatment.The young boy, Brian Sibanda, fell sick last year and was admitted at Mpilo Hospital from June to November. His mother Ms Nonhlanhla Sibanda (32) was referred to a Harare specialist who then told her to take his son to India for a bone marrow transplant.A bone marrow transplant is done when a patient's bone marrow does not produce enough healthy blood cells. In a statement, his mother said "we need all the help we can get as the expenses are overwhelming and I cannot raise money on my own. I have expenses to cover passports, visas, and accommodation upon arrival in India and I don't even know where to begin."Already we owe Mpilo Hospital some money but thankfully we have the Social Welfare Department that pitches in here and there. Being a single mother is not easy and facing the situation that I'm in alone brings tears. I'm even scared to let my son go alone to school because anytime he can collapse and lately, he has been getting a lot of nosebleeds so I prefer to go with him. We are kindly appealing to anyone who can lend a helping hand so I can see my son being the healthy boy that I know."Excluding travel and accommodation costs, the estimated fee for the bone marrow transplant is US$35000 to US$ 40000 which should be paid in advance or at the time of admission and they have to stay in India for a period of two to three months for the initial treatment.Those who wish like to help can contact Ms Sibanda 0784 324034 on WhatsApp or call 0785600984.