Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Health

Measles vaccination campaign rolled out

by Staff Reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Photo: UNICEF
THE Ministry of Health and Child Care has rolled out the second phase of the measles vaccination campaign.

This comes after the first phase launched last year to control measles through tracking of cases in the community and supplementary immunisation activities.

The second phase of the measles vaccination campaign commenced this Wednesday and will run until the tenth.

Under the first phase, the government in partnership with UNICEF and World Health Organisation employed different strategies to reach out to various church groups, including those who object to vaccination.

As a result, over two million 292 898 children under the age of five were vaccinated across the country.

Under the second phase, the Ministry is targeting over 600 000 children between five and 14 years in eight priority districts that recorded high numbers of infections.

Ministry of Health and Child Care spokesperson Mr Donald Mujiri stressed the importance of such campaigns in ensuring children are protected from the killer disease.

"The outbreak has been controlled but the Ministry is going ahead in implementing the second phase of measles outbreak response vaccination from the 30th of January to the 10th of February 2023."

The priority districts are Chipinge, Chiredzi, Gutu, Bikita, Mwenezi, Chikomba and Goromonzi.

Measles is a severe disease caused by a virus and can be spread through coughing, sneezing and close contact with an infected person.

Source - ZBC

Must Read

Zimbabwe High Court judge survives shooting outside Harare home

4 hrs ago | 539 Views

Zimbabwe keeps western diplomats away from Lukashenko

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Police spokesperson subpoenaed to testify in Mahere police 'baby murder' tweet

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

Bulawayo mayor wants city's road rehab programme scrapped

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

New Magwegwe family seeks funds to get bone marrow treatment for son in India

7 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe Diaspora Vote Initiative: Submission for Electoral Amendment Bill

7 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zanu-PF and the opposition fooled by the vendors in virtually every urban area

7 hrs ago | 299 Views

Lukashenko's eagerness for Mnangagwa to win elections casts serious doubts over credibility of deals signed!

11 hrs ago | 862 Views

Rapist jailed 20 years

12 hrs ago | 561 Views

Mental health patient kills own father

15 hrs ago | 715 Views

Stolen Zim truck recovered near Mozambique border

16 hrs ago | 1565 Views

Mnangagwa, Lukashenko swap stuffed lion for tractor

16 hrs ago | 1777 Views

Mnangagwa hints at July general election

16 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Jilted girlfriend incriminates lover in vehicle theft

16 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Zimbabwe ranked among most corrupt countries, latest survey reveals

16 hrs ago | 578 Views

Belarus not coming to colonise Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 316 Views

Grace Mugabe funded Chamisa's 2018 campaign

16 hrs ago | 858 Views

President Alexander Lukashenko warns Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 763 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF has already won 2023 elections'

16 hrs ago | 302 Views

Chamisa's CCC cries foul

16 hrs ago | 641 Views

'Zimbabweans are angry'

16 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Vendors4ED, Council clash

16 hrs ago | 315 Views

Driver flees fatal accident scene

16 hrs ago | 463 Views

Man jailed 15 yrs for raping daughter (5)

16 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zimbabwe govt gazettes new Police Amendment Bill

16 hrs ago | 371 Views

'Sikhala must be released on health grounds'

16 hrs ago | 400 Views

Midlands inches closer to 2030 rural electrification target

16 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zanu-PF commissions borehole twice

16 hrs ago | 236 Views

How some people make money by analysing betting odds

16 hrs ago | 162 Views

'Biti's ConCourt application frivolous'

16 hrs ago | 127 Views

'Civil servants forced to buy Zanu-PF cards'

16 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe desperately needs leadership renewal

16 hrs ago | 247 Views

Hichilema must push Zimbabwe diaspora vote case

16 hrs ago | 180 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Chief Maduna

16 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimasco readies to commence production

16 hrs ago | 106 Views

Woman kidnapped, drugged and robbed by Honda Fit crew

16 hrs ago | 258 Views

Theileriosis kills hundreds of cattle in Matabeleland South

16 hrs ago | 177 Views

Chiwenga in Tanzania

16 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mnangagwa, Lukashenko to visit Victoria Falls today

16 hrs ago | 105 Views

Gold thief killed at girlfriend's house

16 hrs ago | 559 Views

Chamisa promises to turn Zimbabwe around in no time

22 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Apostle nabbed for duping pastor

22 hrs ago | 807 Views

Donel's song featured in new movie 'FEAR'

23 hrs ago | 402 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo praises Mnangagwa government

23 hrs ago | 2161 Views

WATCH: Govt declares quarantine... sends chemicals to contain disease

23 hrs ago | 1086 Views

No to lip service, says Zanu PF

24 hrs ago | 367 Views

Marvelous Nakamba lands at Luton Town

24 hrs ago | 999 Views

Zimbabwe winning HIV/AIDS fight

24 hrs ago | 164 Views

Bush sex lands man in jail

31 Jan 2023 at 16:50hrs | 3145 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days