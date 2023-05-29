Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Health

Zimbabwe starts developing its 2.0 One Health Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) National Action Plan

by APO
3 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe - The Government of Zimbabwe has commenced updating its antimicrobial resistance (AMR) National Action Plan (NAP) 2023-2027, to replace the previous NAP (2017-2021) which had lapsed. The process is being led by the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC), Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, Climate and Rural Development and the Ministry of Environment with support from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO). The review provides an opportunity to assess the impact of activities carried out during the last five years and assist with developing evidence-based policies and decisions and evaluate procedures and indicators that could be adopted to achieve strategic objectives within the new plan. Updating NAP will help determine the necessary interventions to address AMR, leaning on a comprehensive "One Health" approach and promoting cooperation and coordination between sectors at the national level.

"The review is a demonstration of the Government of Zimbabwe's commitment towards combatting AMR. This review will also help the country to secure additional resources to support the implementation of AMR activities," says MoHCC Public Health Chief Director Dr Munyaradzi Dobbie.

The use of NAPs, which have well-defined goals, strategies, and policies as well as frameworks, is essential in the fight against AMR. Zimbabwe was one of the first African countries to put in place its NAP with the objective of reducing the drug resistance index standing at 66.6 per cent against a benchmark of 25 per cent.

During the implementation of the old NAP, a number of achievements were noted. Through FAO and WHO the country received The Fleming Fund and the Multi-Partner Trust Fund (MPTF) grants to support several activities including training staff and AMR champions, strengthening the AMR governance structures, building laboratory capacity within the animal, environment and human health sectors: strengthening biosecurity and biosafety as well as improving diagnostic stewardship on AMR.

Fourteen laboratories were renovated and equipped with modern equipment and reagent, thanks to financial support from the Fleming Fund. The Biomedical Research and Training Institute (BRTI) and WHO were responsible for providing technical guidance during renovation of the seven human health laboratories. Through the MPTF grant, a vaccine was also developed as an alternative to the irrational use of antibiotics for theileriosis in cattle. Furthermore, the National IPC Policy and Strategic Action Plan and the National IPC guidelines and training programme were developed to strengthen evidence-based practices to address the transmission of AMR. In addition, WHO trained 60 trainers to support the introduction of WHONET software, an essential data tool for the management and analysis of microbiology laboratory data with a special focus on the analysis of antimicrobial susceptibility test results. WHO is currently coordinating the creation of a One Health Dashboard by integrating laboratory information systems from all the One Health sectors in Zimbabwe for real-time sharing of data.

"The momentum is now there, and it is important for the Government of Zimbabwe to keep building on these achievements to deal with AMR," said Dr Stanley Midzi, WHO Zimbabwe Health Systems Strengthening Technical Officer.

The United Nations, through FAO and WHO continues to support the Government of Zimbabwe to reducing the drug resistance index and strengthening the ONE Health Initiative. The following areas are being supported; implement action of national plans, developing guidance, advice and tools and gathering data and evidence to shape policies and drive action.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organzation (WHO) - Zimbabwe.

Source - APO

Must Read

What can Zimbabwe and Africa learn from China's 1949 revolution?

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Continued increase in diaspora remittances signal rising poverty in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

President Ruto asks Africans to ditch the US Dollar

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Gender equality shouldn't come at the cost of men's rights

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Betting shops robbed of R25,000

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Chamisa's name on voters roll

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

'Mnangagwa running scared'

4 hrs ago | 224 Views

Man kills self after bashing from son

8 hrs ago | 900 Views

Chamisa voter inspection visit morphs into rally

10 hrs ago | 1867 Views

Mthuli Ncube banks on new currency measures

10 hrs ago | 758 Views

Man rapes sister

13 hrs ago | 1307 Views

CCC struggling to raise candidate nomination fees

14 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Mthuli Ncube announces policy measures to stabilize the economy

14 hrs ago | 511 Views

Beer drinking spree turns bloody

14 hrs ago | 896 Views

Mthuli Ncube out of touch with reality

16 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Gays not welcome, says Erdogan

16 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Zimbabwe summons top US embassy official over election interference

16 hrs ago | 1211 Views

South African Defence Force will not arrest Putin

17 hrs ago | 888 Views

South Africa grants immunity to Putin

18 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Zimbabwean anti-sanctions group seeks reparations from U.S.

18 hrs ago | 328 Views

Chinese foreign minister holds talks with Zimbabwean counterpart

18 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mthuli Ncube announces further measures to contain runaway inflation

18 hrs ago | 1107 Views

'Binga chief threatens Chamisa's activists'

19 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Mnangagwa govt failure to curb graft stalling development

19 hrs ago | 198 Views

Names vanish from Zimbabwe voters roll

19 hrs ago | 889 Views

Forever Associates Zimbabwe is misleading Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 811 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig loses US$52 000 to armed robbers

19 hrs ago | 955 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's shop raids a publicity stunt'

19 hrs ago | 379 Views

Mwonzora says journalists need support

19 hrs ago | 152 Views

No joy for Sikhala demo students

19 hrs ago | 412 Views

UN urges Zimbabwe govt to open up space for regime change NGOs

19 hrs ago | 256 Views

Thokozani Langa to grace Matebeleland Cultural Awards

19 hrs ago | 267 Views

Chicken Inn ruffle feathers

19 hrs ago | 312 Views

ZB moves to lay off excess staff

19 hrs ago | 486 Views

100 000 get national identity cards

19 hrs ago | 70 Views

US call for peaceful poll rattles govt?

19 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa govt choking CSOs

19 hrs ago | 85 Views

80 000 Zimbabwean women abort each year, says USAid

19 hrs ago | 96 Views

BCC clarifies Roadworks notice

19 hrs ago | 148 Views

ZEC speaks on voters' roll

19 hrs ago | 253 Views

Election proclamation imminent

19 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mobile ID registration progressing well

19 hrs ago | 75 Views

New radar system for Gabriel Mugabe Airport

19 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mnangagwa says he's grateful for debt, arrears plan

19 hrs ago | 91 Views

ZEC assures voters

19 hrs ago | 144 Views

How worried should we be about income inequality?

29 May 2023 at 23:14hrs | 125 Views

Animal rights group-funded report denounced for lying that international hunting threatens Botswana elephants

29 May 2023 at 23:09hrs | 299 Views

Mthuli's theatrics expose government lack of seriousness in addressing Zim economic crisis!

29 May 2023 at 23:02hrs | 502 Views

Petition to The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education

29 May 2023 at 22:58hrs | 378 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days