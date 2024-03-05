Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Health

Being with the people all the time.

by Thomas Murisa
2 hrs ago | Views
Cholera, a water-borne disease that can bring the infected down in hours is on the rampage. The unrelenting malady is on the war-path with cases now recorded in many places including cities and the countryside.

However, government has activated all arms of the Ministry of Health to fight the deadly menace. At Chinehasha Health Centre deep down in Chiweshe, Mash. Central.

One such health worker Progress Dutiro and colleagues have confronted the disease head-on. Besides carrying out public awareness, the team found themselves having to deal with a confirmed case of cholera.

The patient was quickly isolated and the male nurse Progress Dutiro, doing what he knows best, personally dealt with the almost motionless male patient. With limited resources, he attended and treated the sick man.

Three days of working round the cloak, night vigils included, signs of recovery began showing with the patient asking for food.

The visibly emaciated but recovered male patient is now up and about, ready to go back home with his grateful and ecstatic wife. (In the picture collage is Progress Dutiro, the sick man in bed, tools of the trade and Dutiro with his recovered patient).

T. Murisa. Chinehasha

Source - Thomas Murisa

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa keeping Zim dollar to oppress Zimbabweans!

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Being with the people all the time.

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa regime doing the work of US sanctions in Zimbabwe!

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

'No one will die of hunger' is a heartless statement!

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Who is reaping now?

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

The day Zimbabweans killed Zimbabwe!

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Bulawayo temperatures to reach 36°C

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

UK company sues Chiwenga

4 hrs ago | 278 Views

Man almost defrauds ZRP of US$2 million

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zidera is the primary obstacle Zimbabwe's economic progress

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

US slams door on Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Africa's biggest challenge is getting an honest workforce

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Highly educated blacks working in South Africa struggle against a system that aims to exclude them

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

Corruption allegations surface in Chamisa's Blue Movement

5 hrs ago | 413 Views

Self-styled mafia boss Francesco Marconati panics...threatens to sue media

8 hrs ago | 368 Views

Traditional healer steals goat to appease ancestors

9 hrs ago | 218 Views

Two cars stolen in one night at same location

10 hrs ago | 722 Views

Manhunt for four armed robbers

10 hrs ago | 580 Views

Starlink can operate Without Government Approval in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 10267 Views

Military realignments in the Zimbabwe military continue

20 hrs ago | 4713 Views

Tshabangu says he will not pursue partisan politics

20 hrs ago | 1722 Views

Zimbabwe's CIO agents arrests Indian Special Forces top gun in dramatic fashion

20 hrs ago | 4446 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Bulawayo

20 hrs ago | 687 Views

'Stranger' at Mpilo hospital, can't speak any Zimbabwean language

20 hrs ago | 2918 Views

Zimbabwe increases fuel prices

20 hrs ago | 1247 Views

Police, lawyers clash over calling of suspects

20 hrs ago | 523 Views

Mthuli Ncube wants all sanctions removed

20 hrs ago | 472 Views

Zimbabwe's Met office warns of heatwave

20 hrs ago | 992 Views

Job Sikhala acquitted

20 hrs ago | 436 Views

Former magistrate in court for fraud

20 hrs ago | 349 Views

Senator Tshabangu in the house

20 hrs ago | 499 Views

'Zimbabwe cement manufacturers exceeding local demand'

20 hrs ago | 233 Views

Mixed reactions in Zimbabwe to new US sanctions

20 hrs ago | 322 Views

Chamisa's zealots disrupts funeral

05 Mar 2024 at 21:11hrs | 793 Views

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services recruiting

05 Mar 2024 at 20:57hrs | 397 Views

Zimbabwe seeks to control Gukurahundi genocide coverage process

05 Mar 2024 at 20:49hrs | 319 Views

United States sanctions on Zimbabwe: who is off the list, who is on?

05 Mar 2024 at 19:39hrs | 965 Views

Chamisa calls for education overhaul

05 Mar 2024 at 19:24hrs | 390 Views

US punishes Mnangagwa

05 Mar 2024 at 19:19hrs | 795 Views

New curriculum divides teachers

05 Mar 2024 at 19:18hrs | 437 Views

Shona-speaking youths invade Insiza, abuse locals

05 Mar 2024 at 18:41hrs | 1594 Views

Sasha Madhuve dishes perfumes on stage

05 Mar 2024 at 14:40hrs | 517 Views

Concession sugarcane assailants in court

05 Mar 2024 at 14:37hrs | 436 Views

Radio Zimbabwe's Macamarada tops the game

05 Mar 2024 at 14:34hrs | 501 Views

Mnangagwa engages Hichilema

05 Mar 2024 at 05:02hrs | 3446 Views

Zimbabwe going nowhere with delusional leaders

05 Mar 2024 at 05:01hrs | 1214 Views

Ex-Indian soldiers in murky deals

05 Mar 2024 at 05:01hrs | 1526 Views

Barbara Rwodzi quizzed over inconsistent statements

05 Mar 2024 at 05:00hrs | 2103 Views

Ex-ZBC CEO saga takes new twist

05 Mar 2024 at 05:00hrs | 2458 Views