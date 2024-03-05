Being with the people all the time.

News / Health

by Thomas Murisa

Cholera, a water-borne disease that can bring the infected down in hours is on the rampage. The unrelenting malady is on the war-path with cases now recorded in many places including cities and the countryside.However, government has activated all arms of the Ministry of Health to fight the deadly menace. At Chinehasha Health Centre deep down in Chiweshe, Mash. Central.One such health worker Progress Dutiro and colleagues have confronted the disease head-on. Besides carrying out public awareness, the team found themselves having to deal with a confirmed case of cholera.The patient was quickly isolated and the male nurse Progress Dutiro, doing what he knows best, personally dealt with the almost motionless male patient. With limited resources, he attended and treated the sick man.Three days of working round the cloak, night vigils included, signs of recovery began showing with the patient asking for food.The visibly emaciated but recovered male patient is now up and about, ready to go back home with his grateful and ecstatic wife. (In the picture collage is Progress Dutiro, the sick man in bed, tools of the trade and Dutiro with his recovered patient).T. Murisa. Chinehasha