Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Health

Zimbabwe prepares for ward based mass drug administration for bilharzia, intestinal worms and lymphatic filariasis

by APO
15 Jul 2024 at 17:46hrs | Views
© Tatenda Chimbwanda - afro.who.int
BULAWAYO - To tackle the prevalent neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), Zimbabwe is gearing up for a nationwide mass drug administration (MDA) campaign set to commence this September. Spearheaded by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, with crucial technical and financial support from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Higher Life Foundation, this initiative targets the eradication of schistosomiasis (bilharzia), soil transmitted helminths (intestinal worms), and lymphatic filariasis (LF) across the country.

As part of the preparations, a training of trainers' workshop was conducted in Bulawayo from 17-19 June 2024, targeting 90 health workers from all the country's districts. These trainers will play a pivotal role in cascading their acquired expertise throughout their respective districts, ensuring a comprehensive and coordinated approach to disease management and treatment.

"This training is part of the planning process for the upcoming MDAs, which will be intense given that we already have the medication required," said Dr Isaac Phiri, MoHCC Epidemiology and Disease Control Acting Director.

The integrated MDAs follows a meticulous population and community-based survey conducted in 2021. This survey identified districts with low treatment coverage for schistosomiasis, intestinal worms, and LF, thereby pinpointing areas where intervention is urgently required. The prevalence of schistosomiasis and soil transmitted helminthiasis in Zimbabwe were estimated at 22 % and 5.7 %. Fifty-three (53) districts were found to be endemic for SCH and 5 were found to be endemic for STH. In 2015, 39 districts were identified to have Lymphatic Filariasis. Only two (2) rounds of LF MDAs were implemented (2016, and 2017), with the country embarking on confirmatory mapping in 2021. The first phase identified 16 priority districts for mapping, among these selected districts only two (2) came out positive for LF endemicity. The programme plans to conduct further confirmatory mapping in the remaining 23 districts. With a targeted outreach to approximately 5 million children, the upcoming campaigns will significantly curb the spread of these diseases, improving overall public health outcomes nationwide.

"The training was very helpful, and the timing allows us to cascade these to our peers and also be ready for the campaign," said Mordecai Chephiri, a Health Promotion Officer from Kariba District.

To ensure the campaign's success, the MoHCC received a critical donation of medicines from the WHO. The donation included 3,631,000 Praziquantel tablets to cover 1,815,500 people, for albendazole 8,789 boxes of 200 tablets to cover 1,757,800 people and for Ivermectin 6,116 bottles of 500 tablets. WHO's support extends beyond medication, encompassing vital roles in the planning stages, advocacy and communication efforts, and providing supervisory guidance throughout implementation.

Zimbabwe adopted the new WHO guidelines advocating for decentralized service delivery to combat these debilitating diseases directly at the ward level. This strategic shift not only improves access to treatment but also strengthens efforts in areas heavily affected by lymphatic filariasis (LF). With WHO's recent support in developing a comprehensive Neglected Tropical Diseases Master Plan reflecting these changes, Zimbabwe is now pioneering the use of triple therapy (Ivermectin, Diethylcarbamazepine, and Albendazole - IDA) to eliminate LF as a public health threat. Additionally, informed by recent nationwide mapping of Soil Transmitted Helminths  and Schistosomiasis , Zimbabwe will implement the new WHO guidelines of administering medication at the ward level.

"The new WHO guidelines for triple therapy to eliminate LF and ward-level administration of medicines are positive steps towards decentralizing provision of services in line with universal health coverage goal and a great step towards eliminating these diseases," said Dr Mkhokheli Ngwenya, WHO Zimbabwe Acting Team Lead, Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases Cluster.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organzation (WHO) - Zimbabwe.

Source - APO

Must Read

Fintechs fly planes of cash into Zimbabwe

41 mins ago | 93 Views

All set for ZIMOZA TFCA launch

1 hr ago | 46 Views

MK Party forming trade unions and labour federation

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Grace Mugabe backing footballer grandson

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

SA border police intercept suspected stolen car

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Labour Court judge dies

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

US Ambassador Tremont meets sanctioned Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

IEC wants MK vote-rigging allegations tested publicly

9 hrs ago | 393 Views

Sheep on a high: Flock feasts on cannabis after extreme weather

9 hrs ago | 636 Views

Hands Up! New App 'SizeHim' claims to predict penis size and sexual compatibility from your palms

10 hrs ago | 515 Views

'ZiG scarcity a recipe for disaster'

10 hrs ago | 706 Views

Gukurahundi genocide survivor cannot forgive Mugabe's foot soldiers

10 hrs ago | 886 Views

Mwonzora schedules high-level meetings at SADC Summit

11 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Mpilo Hospital faces surge in child deaths

11 hrs ago | 273 Views

Allow Mnangagwa to go and rest

11 hrs ago | 1125 Views

NetOne's going concern status at risk

11 hrs ago | 399 Views

Zimbabwe implementing 12-hour power cuts

11 hrs ago | 771 Views

Mnangagwa must stop abusing Matabele genocide victims and pay US$ 100 billion compansation

11 hrs ago | 655 Views

4 killed, 18 injured in Gweru accident

11 hrs ago | 468 Views

Harare roads rehabilitation 90% complete

11 hrs ago | 384 Views

Kariba Dam collapse claims rubbished

11 hrs ago | 495 Views

Bosso helps Dembare rake in $24,000

11 hrs ago | 463 Views

Mashonas welcome Gukurahundi genocide outreach programme

11 hrs ago | 312 Views

Artisanal miner kills colleague over cigarette

12 hrs ago | 222 Views

Allow all Zimbabweans to import vehicles DUTY FREE your current policy is discriminatory

21 hrs ago | 786 Views

Knorr recalls brown onion gravy sachets

21 hrs ago | 450 Views

Zuma's MK Party takes SABC to court for misleading the public

21 hrs ago | 792 Views

Mnangagwa confronting the Gukurahundi ghost

21 hrs ago | 309 Views

Rutendo Matinyarare jailed in South Africa

21 hrs ago | 1968 Views

Mnangagwa should release the Dumbutshena, Chihambakwe reports

21 hrs ago | 580 Views

Zimbabwean brags about soft life in SA prison

16 Jul 2024 at 16:38hrs | 1070 Views

Biden says no to extra debate with Trump

16 Jul 2024 at 16:33hrs | 659 Views

CCC activists clock month in detention

16 Jul 2024 at 16:33hrs | 173 Views

Zimbabwe to launch nationwide ZimDigital phase 2

16 Jul 2024 at 16:32hrs | 164 Views

Man axes woman to death

16 Jul 2024 at 13:45hrs | 826 Views

Gwanda to repossess undeveloped stands

16 Jul 2024 at 13:44hrs | 562 Views

Bulawayo dismisses cyanide poisoning claims

16 Jul 2024 at 13:44hrs | 301 Views

Zimbabwe cattle recovered in Mozambique

16 Jul 2024 at 13:43hrs | 297 Views

Zimra wins landmark forex tax dispute

16 Jul 2024 at 13:33hrs | 1421 Views

Zanu-PF Masvingo wants Mnangagwa to stay until 2030

16 Jul 2024 at 13:33hrs | 273 Views

Zimbabwe embassy starts issuing birth certificates in SA

16 Jul 2024 at 13:31hrs | 307 Views

South African passport weakened

16 Jul 2024 at 13:28hrs | 642 Views

Mnangagwa shocked by assassination attempt on Donald J Trump

16 Jul 2024 at 13:21hrs | 263 Views

Gareth Southgate quits as 'impossible' England job

16 Jul 2024 at 13:17hrs | 444 Views

Car dealers evade MPs over undelivered Zimbabwe govt vehicles

16 Jul 2024 at 13:08hrs | 390 Views

Woman poisons self, 4 kids

16 Jul 2024 at 12:34hrs | 580 Views

11 out of 15 Mbudzi interchange bridges complete

16 Jul 2024 at 12:32hrs | 843 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu bail application dismissed

16 Jul 2024 at 12:31hrs | 642 Views

Dembare splash US$1,000 on sangoma

16 Jul 2024 at 12:26hrs | 476 Views

Biden said 'it's time to put Trump in a bullseye'

16 Jul 2024 at 10:31hrs | 1129 Views