Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Health

Allegations surface against Lupane District Chief Medical Officer for misuse of authority and decline in hospital services

by Stephen Jakes
43 secs ago | Views
Lupane District Chief Medical Officer, George Mutizira, has come under scrutiny following allegations that he has contributed to the decline in service delivery at St. Luke's Hospital. It is claimed that Mutizira has been directing patients to his private surgery, located at Lupane Centre, for medication, amid reports of severe shortages at the hospital.

Community members have expressed their surprise, noting that while St. Luke's Hospital is struggling with a lack of medication, Mutizira's private health facility is well-stocked. Some even report that patients treated at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo have purchased their medication from Mutizira's surgery.

Historically, St. Luke's Hospital has been regarded as one of the best health facilities in the region, offering better care than some referral hospitals in Bulawayo. However, since Mutizira's arrival and the opening of his private facility at Lupane Centre, the hospital's standards appear to have dropped.

A community member, speaking anonymously, explained: "The problem we have here is that community members are now suffering in terms of access to medication at St. Luke's. When people go there, they are checked and given prescriptions, but the hospital pharmacy has nothing. They are then referred to Lupane Medical Centre, a surgery owned by the Chief District Medical Officer. Whatever you are prescribed, you have to buy it from his surgery."

The community member went on to raise questions about the ethical implications of a doctor operating a hospital while also referring patients to his private clinic for medication, asking, "Does the government allow such practices in the medical field?"

Further concerns were raised about the availability of medications at Mutizira's surgery. One community member shared, "You will see people with patients at Mpilo Hospital going to buy medication from Mutizira's surgery. Last year, my brother was sick and admitted at Mpilo Hospital, and I went to buy medication from there."

Additionally, a local clinic under Mutizira's administration has been reportedly referring patients to his private surgery for medication, raising further doubts about the allocation of hospital supplies. "Since he opened his medical centre in Lupane, the hospital started running out of medication. What is happening to the hospital supplies?" questioned another concerned community member.

The community has also raised alarms about the doctor's apparent misuse of the hospital's stamp for approving paperwork at his private clinic. "People are being given medical reports from his private clinic that are stamped with St. Luke's Hospital's stamp, making it appear as if they were treated there. Some of these reports are used in criminal cases, leading to wrongful convictions," said another local resident.

Efforts to obtain comment from Dr. George Mutizira were unsuccessful.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

PSC dismisses fake news on teacher deployment announcement

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Macron urges EU to ditch US arms makers

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Youths disrupt war veterans press conference in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 529 Views

Rwanda expels Belgium diplomats

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

Blessed Mhlanga's bail appeal judgment reserved

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Zimbabwe will not issue title deeds for illegally acquired land

4 hrs ago | 189 Views

Chamisa decries Zimbabwe's brain drain, calls for leadership reform

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zimasco placed under corporate rescue

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

Chiwenga 'supporters' allege Mutsvangwa is a double agent

4 hrs ago | 529 Views

War veterans plot Zimbabwe-wide protests against Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 672 Views

Zimbabwe nurses demonstrate over failing health system

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Voice of America dismantled over propaganda claims

5 hrs ago | 468 Views

NSSA chair implicated in extortion case

5 hrs ago | 275 Views

CIO threatens Tsvangirai's ex-spokesperson over critical column

6 hrs ago | 621 Views

Power struggle hit Harare Zanu PF structures

6 hrs ago | 518 Views

Chinamasa says Zanu-PF will push to extend Mnangagwa's rule

6 hrs ago | 405 Views

NUM rejects Ben Magara's appointment as Exxaro CEO

6 hrs ago | 367 Views

Matebeleland calls for transparency in army, police recruitment

6 hrs ago | 425 Views

British man killed by president's convoy in Kenya hit-and-run

19 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Zimbabwe records 124 cholera cases amid latest outbreak

20 hrs ago | 395 Views

Makarawu, Charamba finish indoor season in style

20 hrs ago | 356 Views

Newcastle United beat Liverpool to win Carabao Cup

20 hrs ago | 424 Views

Nakamba ruled out of World Cup Qualifiers

21 hrs ago | 328 Views

CIO finds no credible protest plans in Zimbabwe despite online threats

22 hrs ago | 2337 Views

'Scottland FC select' arrives in Durban for World Cup Qualifier

23 hrs ago | 2002 Views

Choosing Chiwenga to replace Mnangagwa is like a mouse telling a black mamba bites better than a green mamba!

24 hrs ago | 945 Views

Trump's US is looking for a political showdown with South Africa

16 Mar 2025 at 13:44hrs | 931 Views

Zapu bemoans Zimbabwe's ailing health sector

16 Mar 2025 at 13:06hrs | 297 Views

Mutsvangwa launches unrestrained attack on Chiwenga

16 Mar 2025 at 10:52hrs | 1633 Views

ZLWVA endorses Chiwenga

16 Mar 2025 at 10:48hrs | 3137 Views

Naked granny (96) raped

16 Mar 2025 at 10:46hrs | 1354 Views

'Mnangagwa's haemorrhaging economy scares professionals,' Chamisa

16 Mar 2025 at 10:40hrs | 1271 Views

Zadzamatura projects bumper harvest, as winter wheat cropping nears

16 Mar 2025 at 10:35hrs | 185 Views

Zanu-PF suspensions linked to fight for province's top post

16 Mar 2025 at 09:31hrs | 394 Views

Chiwenga, Mutsvangwa feud rocks Zanu-PF

16 Mar 2025 at 09:30hrs | 1336 Views

Bulawayo seeks more land to bury its dead

16 Mar 2025 at 09:29hrs | 280 Views

Gateway car driver denied bail in robbery case

16 Mar 2025 at 09:29hrs | 355 Views

Sect leader in trouble for sex with minor

16 Mar 2025 at 09:28hrs | 439 Views

Delays in hearings over Gukurahundi irk chiefs

16 Mar 2025 at 09:28hrs | 137 Views

Bulawayo faces delays in infrastructure projects

16 Mar 2025 at 09:27hrs | 126 Views

Hubby accused of stealing wife's panties

16 Mar 2025 at 09:26hrs | 206 Views

Victim begs rapist to wear a condom

16 Mar 2025 at 09:26hrs | 447 Views

Burglar begs magistrate to send him to jail

16 Mar 2025 at 09:25hrs | 173 Views

Gwanda shuts down crime infested youth centre

16 Mar 2025 at 09:25hrs | 178 Views

Plumtree villagers steal from malayitsha

16 Mar 2025 at 09:25hrs | 190 Views

Zimbabwe to reform electricity pricing

16 Mar 2025 at 09:24hrs | 272 Views

Businessman dupes investor of US$48k in toilets deal

16 Mar 2025 at 09:23hrs | 98 Views

BCC dithers on vendors

16 Mar 2025 at 09:23hrs | 1112 Views

BCC reduces parking exemption hours for senior citizens

16 Mar 2025 at 09:23hrs | 191 Views