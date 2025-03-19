Latest News Editor's Choice


Hindu Society refurbishes Belvedere clinic

by Gideon Madzikatidze
The Hindu Society in Zimbabwe has committed and spent close to US$40,000 in the refurbishment of Belvedere clinic, with Harare Mayor, Councillor Jacob Mafume commenting on the gesture as a genuine and sustainable health initiative.

"We really appreciate this genuine gesture by the Hindu Society especially in the wake of reported health deficiencies and infrastructural decadence of some of our healthcare institutions. The refurbishment has shown that communities have capacity to sustainably defend and develop essential infrastructure within their proximity, though benefit everyone including those from furthest," Mafume said.

"As the city with a bulky population serviced daily and every night, the Hindu Society has contributed in lessening the burden and pressure experienced by some of our health facilities. This initiative has enabled our local and adjacent communities to receive primary care services amongst diverse patients," Mafume added.

The Hindu Society President, Nalu Patel has also described that his constituency has seen it noble to support health systems of their time to save lives.

"We mobilised funds or monetary resources as Hindu Society and see it noble to improve health facilities in our vicinity. The Belvedere Clinic has been servicing various people and of diverse nationalities, but health knows no boundary, hence we opt to refurbish and develop it so that it restores its dignity in offering primary healthcare services," Patel said.

"Since health is a basic need, it is important for the Hindu Society to join communities in developing such essential facilities in our tireless quest to save lives. We mobilised nearly US$40,000 for the refurbishment, reservicing and sourcing of critical health equipment," Patel said.

Meanwhile, Ward 5 Councillor, Abdurrahman Sapa has applauded the unity by stakeholders within the community and his ward, describing it as a developmental template worth saving lives.

"This gesture by stakeholders within the ward and community at large is a greater testament on how the Hindu Society values lives over monetary resources. Imagine raising money or funds to refurbish and develop a healthcare facility without segregating or discriminating others," Councillor Sapa said.

"With the new development and improvements of this facility therefore, we are able to save lives and provide efficient and convenient basic health prerequisites," Councilor Sapa added.

Hindu Society Welfare Committee Chairlady, Minal Shaah confirmed that the Hindu Society in Zimbabwe has a duty to contribute towards development and improvements of its health facilities to save livelihoods. She also expressed her organisation's commitment to partner with city authorities in making sure primary healthcare is given priority.

Source - Byo24News

