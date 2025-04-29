Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Health

Bed Bugs Appear to Have a Genetic Resistance to Pesticides

by Erick Matotoba
3 hrs ago | Views
A mutation that helps insects survive our chemical onslaught has been found in one of the worst places imaginable: the genome of the common bed bug.

For better or worse, we had these itchy little things under control in the wake of the chemical revolution that followed World War II, particularly with the invention of the notorious insecticide DDT that inspired the 1962 environmental science book Silent Spring and is now quite rightly banned.

But since the new millennium, bed bugs have been creeping back into our lives and jetsetting with us across the world, and some seem able to survive even the most lethal toxins in an exterminator's spraygun.

Now, a study led by entomologists from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University has figured out why.

There are two species of bed bug, but the most widespread is Cimex lectularius.

Pest control companies across 22 states in the US and 4 provinces in Canada donated bugs to science, providing samples from 134 unique populations of C. lectularius that were collected between 2008 and 2022.

Bed bug populations are usually quite inbred and therefore not very genetically diverse, so the researchers needed just one representative from each group for genetic screening. Two bugs were found to have a point mutation that causes an amino acid substitution in chemical pathways associated with the nervous system.

"When we went back and screened multiple individuals from the two populations, every one of them had the mutations," Booth says.

"They were fixed for these mutations, and it's the same mutation that we find in German cockroaches."

Known as the A302S Rdl gene mutation, in cockroaches and other insects it's associated with resistance to dieldrin, an insecticide developed in the 1940s as an alternative to DDT.

That's not to say it was a good alternative: like its more infamous relative, dieldrin persists in the environment, accumulating in greater quantities up the food chain, and is implicated in several health problems. That's why it's been mostly banned since the 1980s and 1990s.

But dieldrin has a very similar composition to another insecticide, fipronil – our current weapon of choice against household fleas and roaches.

Fipronil is generally considered a more acceptable option because of its shorter half-life (although, it can still wreak havoc on bee colonies, birds, and other unfortunate bystanders). In the lab, it's proven effective against bed bugs, although it's not sold for that purpose.

The German cockroaches who developed the Rdl gene mutation, and therefore resistance to dieldrin, also became impervious to fipronil. The researchers have now found that the same goes for bed bugs, but whether this is a recent development or something dating back to fipronil's invention is anyone's guess.

"We don't know if that mutation is novel and it popped up after that, or in that time frame, or whether it was occurring in populations 100 years ago," Booth says.

Bed bugs had more than enough opportunity for exposure to cyclodienes like dieldrin before they were discontinued in the 1990s, and fipronil continues to be used in anti-flea treatment for pets.

Now the researchers have sequenced the genes of the common bed bug, they hope to get a better picture of this evolutionary timeline in future studies, by analyzing specimens from a wider range of places and time periods



Source - Erick Matotoba

Comments


Must Read

International hunting brightens Namibian villages

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Chamisa Behind Mnangagwa 2030 Agenda

2 hrs ago | 444 Views

Restoring African Identity

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe eyes UN Security Council seat to improve relations with the West

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from Abu Dhabi's $500m maternal health fund

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

Nick Mangwana doesn't listen to Winky D's music

5 hrs ago | 253 Views

CBZ hails Zimbabwe's less volatile economy

5 hrs ago | 77 Views

CZI urges companies to reduce idle capacity

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

Consolidate gains of independence, says General Sibanda

5 hrs ago | 304 Views

Zimbabwe poised for maize production milestone

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Iran-Zimbabwe to launch pharmaceutical joint venture

5 hrs ago | 55 Views

ZACC to recruit 30 new investigators

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Dr Zimbwa Coroner-General

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zimbabwe projects record maize harvest

5 hrs ago | 28 Views

Commission to probe sexual violations at universities, tertiary colleges

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe officially launches bid for UN Security Council seat

16 hrs ago | 347 Views

Victoria Falls in full glory as Zambezi water levels surge

16 hrs ago | 643 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road upgrade to begin next month, claims govt

17 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Minister under fire over 'Ndebele King'

17 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Zimbabwe's internet traffic is served via South Africa

18 hrs ago | 550 Views

South Africa risks another 2021-style uprising

18 hrs ago | 680 Views

Chiwenga urges swift implementation of Zimbabwe-Iran agreements

18 hrs ago | 296 Views

Bosso to miss key midfielders for Bikita Minerals clash

18 hrs ago | 109 Views

2 killed in high-speed chase with police

18 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Zacc arrests NetOne company secretary

18 hrs ago | 911 Views

Harare bed bugs resistant to insecticides

18 hrs ago | 539 Views

Mnangagwa dragged into messy, illegal takeover of Arlington Estate

23 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls tax haven takes solid shape

24 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabweans and Zambians stage counter-protests at Chirundu Border Post

29 Apr 2025 at 08:52hrs | 2309 Views

Foreigners tighten grip on Zimbabwe's retail sector

29 Apr 2025 at 08:52hrs | 961 Views

Wave of terror in Entumbane as machete gangs attack residents

29 Apr 2025 at 07:58hrs | 1565 Views

Ibhetshu LikaZulu defends Ndebele King claimant

29 Apr 2025 at 07:42hrs | 789 Views

Ndebele King claimant's visit to Coltart shocks, angers Zimbabwe govt

29 Apr 2025 at 07:15hrs | 1683 Views

City of Harare says bed bugs infestation confined to Mbare

29 Apr 2025 at 07:15hrs | 316 Views

Lupane methane gas project set to begin operations in Q2 2025

29 Apr 2025 at 07:12hrs | 408 Views

Woman arrested for killing her disabled daughter

29 Apr 2025 at 07:11hrs | 357 Views

Woman arrested for killing her disabled daughter

29 Apr 2025 at 07:09hrs | 331 Views

Man assaults mother over witchcraft allegations

29 Apr 2025 at 07:08hrs | 324 Views

ZimParks shoots stray lion in Marange

29 Apr 2025 at 07:08hrs | 333 Views

Chinese duo acquitted in attempted murder storm

29 Apr 2025 at 07:06hrs | 163 Views

Zimbabwe becomes 5th largest avocado producer in Africa

29 Apr 2025 at 07:05hrs | 304 Views

Landmark birth certificate ruling in Zimbabwe

29 Apr 2025 at 07:01hrs | 1807 Views

More than 300 people duped in Zimbabwe grocery deal

29 Apr 2025 at 07:01hrs | 436 Views

Trio arrested for stealing network boosters

29 Apr 2025 at 06:58hrs | 132 Views

ZANU-PF registers over 5,000 new members at ZITF

29 Apr 2025 at 06:58hrs | 102 Views

Mwonzora, Mashakada in court over US$22,000 fraud case

28 Apr 2025 at 21:29hrs | 910 Views

7 injured in Binga road accident

28 Apr 2025 at 13:39hrs | 729 Views

Mnangagwa, Chivayo raise eyebrows again

28 Apr 2025 at 12:47hrs | 5954 Views

Mthuli Ncube taken to court

28 Apr 2025 at 12:46hrs | 12024 Views