Latest News Editor's Choice


News / International

UK Diaspora pressure Mnangangwa over Itai Dzamara

by Kingstone Jambawo
6 hrs ago | Views
LONDON - 31 January 2018-Zimbabwe Human Rights Organisation (ZHRO) marked the 3rd anniversary of the disappearance of Zimbabwean activist Itai Dzamara who was abducted on 9 March 2015. The Vigil, which took place at the Zimbabwe Embassy in London, was in solidarity with the commemoration held at Africa Unity Square in Harare on Tuesday 30 January 2018.

The protesters expressed their concern about the government's 'mum' and failure to thoroughly investigate Dzamara's disappearance, which has generated a climate of fear that is still gripping Zimbabwe civil society today. The protesters placed flowers at the embassy entrance in remembrance.


Video: Curtesy of John Burke

Dzamara was abducted in March 2015 and his family strongly believe the State may have played a role in him going missing. At the time of his disappearance, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) said they knew nothing about the circumstances or his whereabouts. It is not clear whether investigations are continuing.

The family has maintained hope that he will be found and the perpetrators behind his involuntary disappearances brought to justice.

Speaking at the event, ZHRO chairperson Chipo Parirenyatwa echoed Patson Dzamara's plea to President Mnangagwa; "President Mnangagwa, was a key enforcer for Mugabe over the decades, we must hold him to his promise of reconciliation and pressure him to deliver on his promises and provide answers on Itai Dzamara's disappearance"

Zimbabwean state security agents are notorious for abducting political opponents, civil society activists and journalists. Dzamara's case is one of many that includes MDC activist, Tonderai Ndira whose brutalised body was found at a farm in Goromonzi in May 2008. Some of the activists have allegedly been tortured at unknown locations, claims which the government has denied.

Cases of missing opposition and civil society activists came during the height of what human rights groups have described as a systematic campaign to eliminate and silence critics of Mugabe's Zanu-Pf Government.

ZHRO vice chairperson Alfredy Mukuvare said; "The security agents cannot continue to throw out a blanket denial because there are witnesses that point to them as the perpetrators of the crime. This can happen to any one of us. We demand that the new administration tell us about his whereabouts"

The government enacted laws to limit the abilities of local activists and civil society organisations. These laws must be repealed. Hundreds were persecuted for exercising their right to openly criticise the Government, which has itself committed gross human rights violations during elections.

The pieces of legislation that are especially devastating for the efforts of opposition and civil society to mobilise are the Public Order and Security Act (POSA) and The Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA). Peaceful protesters were detained and taken to court under these laws.

"The situation of human rights abuses in Zimbabwe is more than alarming and the failure of the government to prosecute the perpetrators of human rights abuses in shocking. There is a culture of impunity in Zimbabwe. The police are especially empowered by POSA to beat up protesters without fear of being prosecuted" said one the Vigil coordinators Philip Mahlahla.

Thanks to all those who attended: Roseline Mukucha, Sarah Bayisayi, John Burke, Mabel Russel, Philip Mahlahla. Alfredy Mukuvare, Chipochedenga Parirenyatwa, Kingstone Jambawo, Ebson Chigwedere, Thandi Ncube, Thenji Ncube, Mary Muteyerwa, Morella Nhau, Stewart Pride Nyandoro, Sibusisiwe Mapeto, Angela Namatirai Sithole, Junior Madzimure, Gibson Mberi, Chegika Life Phiri, Sibongile Bvungidzire, and Mary Ndoro (Special thanks to Mable Kayiya for helping in organising the event).


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Kingstone Jambawo

Comments

Cowdray park 6roomed

Suzuki kei for sale

2007, vauxhall minibus

Vw lt 35


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Hands off our President Mujuru - NPP Youths

9 hrs ago | 1744 Views

Mnangagwa blocks activist from his Facebook page?

10 hrs ago | 3710 Views

Is there a Ndebele dance called 'muchongoyo'?

10 hrs ago | 1889 Views

Mnangagwa instals land commissioners

11 hrs ago | 2230 Views

Chihuri car case - Fresh details emerge

11 hrs ago | 3084 Views

Arrested for exposing Mzembi 'assassination plot'

11 hrs ago | 3092 Views

UK Minister for Africa Harriett Baldwin visits Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 980 Views

Metbank 'branchless' banking sets new tone for innovative banking

11 hrs ago | 434 Views

Who Is SABC's Newly Appointed COO, Chris Maroleng?

11 hrs ago | 861 Views

Mujuru medical report after attempt on her life

11 hrs ago | 1988 Views

Kangai's bail conditions relaxed

11 hrs ago | 187 Views

Joice Mujuru survives political violence in Glen Norah Harare

12 hrs ago | 1492 Views

Zanu PF thugs must be arrested for stoning Mujuru

12 hrs ago | 1640 Views

MBCA to change name to Nedbank Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Zimbabwe reverses discriminatory land policy

12 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Mnangagwa's Zimbabwe government in mine firesale

12 hrs ago | 921 Views

Another Gukurahundi Judas Iscariot humiliated in Mashonaland

13 hrs ago | 2345 Views

Is Trevor Ncube captured by Mnangagwa?

13 hrs ago | 3979 Views

Acting President Mudzuri interacts with Harare vendors

13 hrs ago | 1083 Views

PHOTO: Victim of Zanu PF attack

13 hrs ago | 1740 Views

EFF calls for an inquiry into Capitec 'loan shark'

13 hrs ago | 589 Views

REWIND: 'Dzamara was abducted,' says Jonathan Moyo

14 hrs ago | 4555 Views

Broke MDC-T in dire straits

14 hrs ago | 941 Views

Mvurwi nurses demonstrate against hospital boss

14 hrs ago | 965 Views

'Cellphone farmers' have no room in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 994 Views

Commercial coffee farmers leave Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 1003 Views

BREAKING: 'Mujuru survives a brutal attempt at her life'

14 hrs ago | 10437 Views

Stray lions wreak havoc in Mbire district

14 hrs ago | 769 Views

Tsvangirai's MDC stumbles before vote

15 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Justice Chigumba sworn in as new ZEC chairperson

15 hrs ago | 1206 Views

PICTURES: Soldier kills 3 with AK47 in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 12441 Views

Woman shares bed with son (18)

16 hrs ago | 4004 Views

GMB supervisor beds truck drivers

16 hrs ago | 3822 Views

Chipanga bail conditions variation ruling today

16 hrs ago | 652 Views

Nicki Minaj to visit Zimbabwe?

16 hrs ago | 2593 Views

Harare ordered to stop Eyrestone demolitions

16 hrs ago | 774 Views

UK eyes Zimbabwe investments

16 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Man bashes wife over pumpkin leaves

16 hrs ago | 940 Views

Mnangagwa told to make peace at home before rushing to other countries

17 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Former ZBC presenter challenges citizens to hold their emotions during polls

17 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Chamisa's $15 billion USA handout is a cynical crocodile sweet grass lure to a wildebeest

17 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Dzamara will one day re appear - commentator

17 hrs ago | 1679 Views

Mnangagwa must lead by example in the declaration of assets process - NPP

18 hrs ago | 1046 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa is the richest man in Zimbabwe'

18 hrs ago | 4996 Views

Mnangagwa ally in nasty public brawl

18 hrs ago | 1976 Views

Zimbabwean herd boy dies in Botswana

18 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Chiwenga's price intervention bears fruit

18 hrs ago | 3856 Views

ZIMRA Celebrates International Customs Day

18 hrs ago | 188 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo blasts Mnangagwa during SABC interview

18 hrs ago | 2025 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days