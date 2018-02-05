Latest News Editor's Choice


News / International

UK hands Zimbabwe US$30m towards resilience building fund

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The government of the United Kingdom has announced a US$30 million contribution to Zimbabwe's resilience building fund.

The signing ceremony took place between head of DFID Zimbabwe Mrs Annabel Gerry and UN resident coordinator and resident representative Mr Bishow Parajuli in Harare today.

The Zimbabwe Resilience Building Fund programme seeks to contribute to increased capacities of communities to protect development gains and achieve improved wellbeing outcomes in the face of shocks and stresses enabling them to contribute to the economic growth of Zimbabwe.

The programme aims at improving absorptive, adaptive and transformative capacities of targetted communities and timely cost effective response to shocks and stresses such as droughts, floods and other causes of emergencies in communities.

The Zimbabwe Resilience Building Fund is targetted at 830 000 project participants in 305 wards of 18 districts of rural Zimbabwe.

It also reaches vulnerable labour endowed households within risk communities and at least 25 percent of direct participants being female headed households.

The US$30 million contribution signed today is the second phase which will run up to December 2021.

Addressing guests at the signing ceremony at UN offices in Harare, Mrs Gerry said climate change is already evident in Zimbabwe and without adapting poverty food insecurity and malnutrition and environmental degradation will continue to be serious challenges in the country particularly in rural areas.

She said the Zimbabwe Resilience Building Fund programme will gives Zimbabwe a unique opportunity to push forward the resilience building agenda which is already underway in Zimbabwe.

The project aims at assisting 18 districts in Zimbabwe that are by extreme climatic conditions including Mwenezi, Chiredzi and others.

Some representatives of communities where the resilience building projects are being undertaken were also present and they gave testimony of the benefits of the partnership with government in helping the affected communities.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zbc

Comments

On sale are g tabs for kids with games

Toyota hiace on sale

Pairs of baby girls shoes on sale

Mag rims on sale

Building construction and renovations

Speakers on sale

For sale is i phone6

3bedroomed walled and gated 400 square meter stand nketa 8


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: ZBC reporter tells interviewee what to say on camera

11 mins ago | 60 Views

Kasukuwere's brother faces jail

15 mins ago | 101 Views

Tenant steals landlord

21 mins ago | 164 Views

Mnangagwa must enforce stringent austerity measures

27 mins ago | 60 Views

MDC will only rule when two Sundays meet

2 hrs ago | 967 Views

Lacoste FDI sensationalism retrogressive

2 hrs ago | 696 Views

Chamisa addresses Zvimba

2 hrs ago | 2246 Views

SA based Zim artist sets Joburg alight

2 hrs ago | 775 Views

Lies and deceit brought many to the UK

3 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Zimbabwe security forces tension reach boiling point

3 hrs ago | 5984 Views

Britain, EU divided over Zimbabwe funding

3 hrs ago | 1995 Views

Zimbabwe military chief orders high alert

3 hrs ago | 3893 Views

Poor rains, fall armyworm leaves Southern Africa vulnerable

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabweans should brace for more coups

3 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Makandiwa, wife deny false prophecy charge

4 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Power struggles 'ravage' ailing Tsvangirai's MDC party

5 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Mandiwanzira speaks on Telecel deal

6 hrs ago | 1397 Views

DIDG to deliver 13 locomotives, 200 wagons

6 hrs ago | 2061 Views

How the 2018 polls will be lost or won

7 hrs ago | 1656 Views

Mnangagwa's lease somersault not enough

7 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Struggle on my beloved country

7 hrs ago | 543 Views

Freedom is important

7 hrs ago | 889 Views

Mnangagwa mocks mooted G40 party

7 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Zimbabwe police in another major shake-up

7 hrs ago | 2882 Views

Tsvangirai's wife barred from seeing him

8 hrs ago | 9155 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to return home?

8 hrs ago | 4570 Views

Mnangagwa sued over truth commission

8 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Kombi wars rock Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 2349 Views

Zimbabwe: The shifting sands of MDC Politics

8 hrs ago | 562 Views

'MDC-T on verge of another split'

8 hrs ago | 1244 Views

Price of diesel 50 to drop

8 hrs ago | 868 Views

MDC-T circus reaches crescendo

8 hrs ago | 688 Views

Mzembi sues Mnangagwa ally for $10 million

8 hrs ago | 820 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Ian Khama

8 hrs ago | 740 Views

Police case filed against Chiyangwa

8 hrs ago | 815 Views

Mandiwanzira denies he is corrupt

8 hrs ago | 463 Views

Why Africa deserves the sh*thole tag - part 2

8 hrs ago | 278 Views

Measures to resuscitate tourism to be introduced

8 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe Genocide Commission suspends consultations

8 hrs ago | 317 Views

MDC-T heads for implosion

8 hrs ago | 282 Views

Makandiwa didn't invent tithes, offerings

8 hrs ago | 803 Views

Mnangagwa heads for Midlands rally

8 hrs ago | 418 Views

Madinda wants a striker

8 hrs ago | 621 Views

Life in jail for 4 sisters killer

8 hrs ago | 468 Views

3 Zanu-PF candidates fight over Chikomba seat

8 hrs ago | 495 Views

World's leading digital firms keen to invest in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zanu belligerence, USA vs North Korea and the final Third World War

8 hrs ago | 360 Views

Govt working on legalising shebeens

8 hrs ago | 215 Views

Nullified English Paper to be re-written next week

8 hrs ago | 340 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days