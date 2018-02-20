Angry farmer bites off snake head after reptile bit him on leg

News / International

by Staff reporter

A farmer reportedly chewed off a snake's head in revenge after the reptile bit him, with his attending doctors saying they had never come across such a bizarre case.The incident took place in northern India's Uttar Pradesh state in Hardoi district at the weekend, when the man identified only by his first name, Sonelal – was rushed to a government health centre after locals found him unconscious.The man told villagers that he was grazing his cattle in the fields when the snake bit him, which however made him so angry he chewed off its hood before spitting it out."The snake bit me, so I held its head and chewed it off, it died, then I brought it back to the village. I tore off its head again,'' Sonelal told the ANI news agency.Sanjay Kumar, a doctor who treated him said he was amazed that the man survived after biting the hood, which could have contained venom, assuming it was a poisonous snake.However, the local media said that the doctors failed to find any marks of snakebite on his body."I've never seen such a case in my life. The man was all right even after biting a snake,'' Kumar said.Witnesses who claimed they saw him ingest part of the snake said they suspected the man was addicted to drugs.Medical officials believe that the man's abnormal reaction could only be explained if he was under the influence of drugs.